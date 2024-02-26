Men’s Basketball: TCU shooting for season sweep of No. 15 Baylor

TCU aims to complete a sweep of No. 15 Baylor in a Big Monday showdown, marking the second encounter between the two teams. The Horned Frogs have momentum coming into tonight’s matchup against the Bears after defeating them in triple overtime back in January, 105-102. For Baylor, the team aims to break their two-game losing streak after dropping two consecutive games versus BYU and No. 1 Houston.

TCU has won three of its last four matchups, with their most recent victory against Cincinnati, 75-57. Emanuel Miller led the team with 18 points, six rebounds along with three steals.

Although the Frogs initially struggled on the defensive end this season, it seems like they are clicking at the right time defensively. Essam Mostafa has played a crucial role, stepping up in place of Ernest Udeh Jr., who suffered a lower leg injury versus K-State. Head coach Jamie Dixon mentioned that Udeh’s return is his decision, but the team is in great hands with Mostafa down low.

Turning to Baylor, despite losing two consecutive games, they faced impressive teams. The Bears lost by six points in overtime against the Houston Cougars. In that game, Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points with four rebounds, RayJ Dennis contributed 21 points, two rebounds and five assists, Jalen Bridges had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Jayden Nunn added 11 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

The Schollmaier Arena will be a packed house for tonight’s matchup. Students started lining up for the event as early as eight in the morning. TCU basketball jerseys will be given to the first fifty students, along with five students getting the chance to win $10,000 in a half-court contest.

TCU will face No. 15 Baylor tonight at the Schollmaier Arena; tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN.