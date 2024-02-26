Baseball: TCU sweeps UCLA to continue unbeaten start

TCU baseball passed its first major test of the 2024 season over the weekend, when the Horned Frogs swept No. 20 UCLA at Lupton Stadium in a Big 12 vs. Pac-12 showdown. TCU (7-0) has won seven consecutive games to start the season and will look to remain perfect with midweek victories against Washington State and Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday: TCU 4, UCLA 3

Left-hander Payton Tolle took the mound for the Horned Frogs and earned his first victory at TCU, throwing five innings while striking out seven batters and allowing two earned runs on three hits. The Horned Frogs took a 2-0 lead after a two-run blast from Kurtis Byrne in the bottom of the second inning. TCU added another run on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Silva in the bottom of the third inning. The Bruins brought the Horned Frogs within one run after an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning and an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth inning.

Brody Green belted a solo shot for the Horned Frogs in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving TCU a 4-2 lead before an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning brought UCLA back within one run. Zachary Cawyer and Ben Abeldt combined for two and two-thirds innings of shutout relief at the end of the game, with Abeldt earning the save. Cawyer fired two-thirds of a frame, while Abeldt hurled two scoreless frames with one strikeout. Kyle Ayers relieved Tolle and tossed one and one-third innings with one strikeout.

Saturday: TCU 6, UCLA 3

The Horned Frogs tallied runs in both the second and third innings, where Peyton Chatagnier brought one home on a sacrifice fly and Karson Bowen reached on a fielder’s choice for another run to give TCU a 2-0 lead. After UCLA answered with one run in the top of the fifth inning, TCU blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Logan Maxwell put the Horned Frogs ahead 3-1, sending an RBI single into center before Kurtis Byrne crushed a three-run homer to give the Horned Frogs a five-run advantage.

Right-hander Kole Klecker started on the bump for the Horned Frogs, throwing four and one-third innings with three strikeouts and one earned run allowed on six hits. Left-hander Braeden Sloan entered in relief and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the process, tossing two and two-thirds innings while striking out six batters and earning his first win of the season. Zachary Cawyer and Chase Hoover fired the final two frames of the game, with Cawyer tossing one and one-thirds and Hoover recording the final two outs of the contest.

Sunday: TCU 13, UCLA 3 (7)

The Horned Frogs dominated Sunday’s series finale against the Bruins, opening the game with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Peyton Chatagnier lead off with a solo home run before Kurtis Byrne reached on a fielder’s choice to drive home Logan Maxwell. Karson Bowen and Sam Myers followed with run-scoring singles to give TCU a 5-0 advantage. Maxwell’s RBI double and Bowen’s RBI single in the bottom of the second inning made the score 7-0, but an RBI single and an error led to two UCLA runs in the top of the third inning.

Bowen continued a productive outing with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 8-2. Despite conceding a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning, TCU exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to effectively seal the victory. The five-run frame included a two-run homer from Bowen as well as an RBI single from Brody Green and another run after Anthony Silva reached on an error. Left-hander Zack Morris started and earned the win for TCU. The former Arkansas pitcher completed four innings with five strikeouts, four walks and two earned runs allowed on three hits in the game.

Right-hander Caedmon Parker fired two frames in relief with one strikeout and one earned run on two hits. Right-hander Andrew Mosiello finished the game with a shutout frame of relief and two strikeouts.