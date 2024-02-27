Men’s Basketball: TCU offense stifled in loss to No. 15 Baylor

Baylor’s zone defense held TCU to its lowest scoring game, as the Horned Frogs were taken down by the Bears 62-54. Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Frogs with 11 points, two rebounds and four assists. The only other Frog to score in double digits was Emanuel Miller with 10 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew expressed his satisfaction with the Bears’ defensive performance, and happiness with their ability to fend off the Frogs.

“Normally, every game comes down to one possession. We were blessed defensively to contest some shots,” said Drew. “They [TCU] had some good looks; five of nineteen is not a typical outing for them. I’d like to credit our defense too. We did a good job making things difficult for them at times.”

Drew also mentioned that when you face TCU, you have to win the rebound battle, which they did.

“When you play TCU you have to do it on the glass, and we did that,” said Drew. “You have to do a good job in transition and we did a good job keeping them out of transition for the most part.”

It seemed like the Frogs would get off to a good start with Avery Anderson III securing the initial points for the Frogs by hitting a three-pointer. He then executed a perfect lob to Xavier Cork, leaving Baylor scoreless at 5-0.

Although Baylor took a slight lead, 6-4, Cork responded with a dunk to ensure that the Frogs did not fall behind for long. The momentum continued when Jameer Nelson Jr. delivered a thrilling dunk over Baylor’s Yves Missi with over 16 minutes left in the game.

However, Baylor’s Jalen Bridges presented a challenge to the TCU defense, completing four of seven three-point attempts in the first half. Baylor shot only 1 percent better at 31 percent from the field but outscored the Frogs in threes, making 4 of 8 attempts in the first half. Both teams had nine turnovers in the opening half.

Drew said that their zone defense works best when the opposing team is not knocking down shots, such as TCU. He also commented that he is not surprised by the way Bridges has taken leadership as a veteran on the Baylor squad.

“He has been consistent, but I think over the last couple of games he has been more aggressive and we need that,” said Drew. “He has the most experience. We have four guys that are starting that have never played a Big 12 game before. We need his leadership and him to be assertive. He did great tonight.”

The Bears and TCU reached a standstill, with the score tied at 23-23 over the last 4:58 of the game. Baylor’s leading scorer, Bridges, contributed 12 points and five rebounds, leading the team into halftime with a two-point advantage, 25-23.

It was a back and forth battle out of halftime with Baylor taking a 11-point lead, with 10 points alone from Ja’Kobe Walter in the first seven minutes of the game, 45-33. Walker further extended the Bears lead by 17 with a three pointer bringing Baylor up 50-33 with 11:25 to go on the clock.

TCU had its first scoring points since Baylor’s 9-0 run, when Micah Peavy hit a crucial three, followed by a layup to put TCU up 38-51. But Baylor responded putting up 11 down the stretch to dominate the Frogs, 62-54.

Miller credited Baylor’s defense postgame, emphasizing how it made it challenging for TCU to generate any offensive momentum.

“First and foremost, I want to give a shoutout to Baylor,” said Miller. “They came in, competed hard, and despite being down a player, they played relentless defense. They utilized the zone defense throughout the entire 40 minutes, and we couldn’t find a solution. This loss is tough; it definitely stings. We have BYU next Saturday. We need to analyze this game, learn from it, and recognize that other teams will study it too. We struggled against the zone, but we’ll address it, and it won’t happen again.”

Baylor boasted three players who scored in double digits: Messi and Walter each contributed 16 points, while Bridges added 15 to Baylor’s total.

Head coach Jamie Dixon admitted they had a game plan but failed to execute it. They anticipated Baylor’s zone defense but failed to implement their strategies.

“The message, the plan, the execution — we didn’t follow through with anything we intended to do,” Dixon lamented. “Our decision-making was atrocious, especially in transition. We missed open shots, yet we managed to keep it a two-point game at halftime. I take responsibility for the rebounding deficit. We didn’t capitalize on open shots, took ill-advised ones, and over-penetrated.”

With three regular season games remaining, TCU aims to rebound on the road against BYU. The Frogs are scheduled to take on the Cougars this Saturday, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m.