Men’s Basketball: Kenrich Williams jersey retirement headlines matchup vs. Texas

The 16-5 TCU Frogs return to the Schollmaier Arena to face the 14-7 Texas Longhorns. TCU comes into this matchup following a victory over No.15 Texas Tech, securing a final score of 85-78. Trey Tennyson led the team with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists.

what a journey it’s been for trey #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/B7zTEO5zh1 — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 31, 2024

TCU has shown significant resilience since their loss against the Iowa State Cyclones at home. They went on to secure two victories over OSU (74-69) and Baylor in a thrilling triple-overtime clash (105-102) on the road before returning home to defeat the Raiders.

Tennyson has consistently showcased his ability as a reliable three-point shooter, while Jameer Nelson Jr. stands out as one of three players in the conference averaging at least 11 points, three assists and two steals per game. Nelson’s recent 30-point performance on the road further solidifies his impact on the team.

Although defense remains a focal point, Micah Peavy continues to excel on the defensive end, drawing praise from Dixon as one of their top defenders. However, Peavy’s offensive contributions have been noteworthy, by his career-high four three-pointers on four attempts and an 18-point outing against TTU.

Looking at Texas, the Longhorns are facing their fifth consecutive game against an AP Top 25 opponent and aim to end their two-game losing streak against the Frogs.

Texas is coming off a 76-72 overtime loss to No. 4 Houston on Monday. They trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, scoring only 25 points, but managed to come back with a strong second half, scoring 40 points. However, Houston sealed the game with two successful free throws in the final ten seconds of overtime.

Texas head coach Terry Rodney stated that Houston executed everything correctly on the defensive end to hold off Texas. He also noted that his team struggled with rebounding, allowing Houston to capitalize on second-chance opportunities.

“We have a really good team, I think for us to be an excellent team, the one thing that is holding us back is second chance opportunities,” said Rodney. “We have to rebound, allow no second chance opportunities and take care of the basketball.”

This afternoon, we’ll see if TCU can step up defensively to pressure Texas and showcase why they lead in fast break points, while the Texas team aims to end its two-game losing streak with a road win over TCU.

TCU will retire the jersey of Oklahoma City Thunder forward/guard Kenrich Williams at halftime. Williams’ jersey marks the fifth retired number from the TCU men’s basketball program, joining Kurt Thomas, Darrell Browder, James Cash and Dick O’Neal in the rafters.

Williams graduated from TCU in 2018, overcame a knee injury that sidelined him for the 2015-16 season and played under Jamie Dixon for three seasons.

He began his NBA career in 2018 as an undrafted player with the New Orleans Pelicans and has since spent the past four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Schollmaier Arena is expected to host a packed crowd this afternoon, with tip-off at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN2