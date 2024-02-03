Women’s Basketball: TCU falls on the road to Texas Tech

TCU Women’s Basketball traveled to Lubbock this past Saturday for a game against the Lady Raiders that ended in a close loss for the Frogs. Texas Tech won by a final score of 71-65 despite an outstanding three-point shooting performance by the Horned Frogs.

With the injury to star center Sedona Prince, Mark Campbell has switched his offense to a five-out style that emphasizes spacing and getting open three-point shots. The game against Tech showed how dangerous this offense and these shooters can be as TCU shot 65 percent from deep as a team, making 13-of-20 attempts against Tech. The three-ball accounted for over half of TCU’s points as the Frogs had five players knock down multiple threes.

TCU did a good job guarding the three-point line on defense as the Lady Raiders shot just 23.5 percent from three as a team. Turnovers plagued the Frogs on the road as they had 22 in the game compared to nine from Texas Tech. Similarly, the points off of turnover differential was big as the Frogs only scored nine points following turnovers whereas Texas Tech took advantage of TCU’s mistakes for 25 points.

The Frogs got off to a scorching hot start, outsourcing Tech 18-7 in the first quarter. Texas Tech quickly responded with a dominant stretch of basketball in the second quarter and took a six-point lead into halftime. The third quarter saw both teams get hot offensively in a very back-and-forth ten minutes with Tech out scoring the Frogs 27-26.

The Frogs had a late push in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 62 with just over seven minutes left, but they would go cold down the stretch, only scoring once the rest of the game. Without a couple of big-scoring droughts in the second and fourth quarters, TCU probably wins this game. These issues should be helped out by players getting adjusted to the new system and hopefully by Madison Conner and Sedona Prince returning from injury soon.

A season-best 65 percent from distance (13-20) and your Play of the Game from our weekend in Lubbock



TCU has now reached double figures in 3-pointers 11 times this season#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/CLj9QqJJxr — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 31, 2024

The Frogs were led in scoring by Agnes Emma-Nnopu who put up a very solid line of 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Emma-Nnopu was incredibly efficient in getting to her 19 points, going 6-for-9 from the field, making all three attempts from deep, and knocking down all four attempts from the free-throw line.

Aaliyah Roberson picked up her third double-double of the year with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Texas Tech. Roberson was efficient as well in her scoring, shooting over 50 percent from the field and 75 percent from three. Sydney Harris scored in double figures off the bench for the third straight game with 10 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and from three.

Harris had not seen a lot of playing time prior to the injuries suffered by Conner and Jaden Owens, but has made the most of her opportunity, shooting 53 percent from three over the last three games.

Atop the 3-point hierarchy once more



The only team in the nation ranking in the top-10 in…



• 3-point percentage differential (3rd, .135)

• 3-pointers per game (5th, 9.9)

• 3-pointers (6th, 197)

• 3-point percentage (T10th, .385)#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/wyIC3bu3KY — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 30, 2024

The Frogs will take on Kansas in Fort Worth tonight at 5 p.m in the Schollmaier. Kansas is only 11-10 on the year but their record does not tell the whole story as five of their losses came against top 25 teams, four of which were ranked in the top fifteen at the time of the game. Kansas also has a blowout win over now No. 13 ranked Baylor on their resume.

The Jayhawks have a very balanced scoring attack as five players average at least 10 points per game. The TCU frontcourt will need to box out well against Kansas and their center Taiyanna Jackson who averages over ten boards a game and had 25 points and 22 rebounds in her last game against BYU. The Frogs will need to shoot the three well again to pick up the win at home as well as limit Jackon’s impact on both sides of the floor.