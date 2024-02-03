Men’s Basketball: TCU falls in Saturday showdown with Texas

TCU initially held the lead but were down by 11 points at halftime and never regained it. Texas outrebounded TCU 34-21 and secured the win with a final score of 77-66.

Max Abmas led Texas to a victory, scoring 21 points and making all seven of his free throw attempts in 33 minutes of play.

how about that start?!



TCU 12 - UT 4 | 15:37 1H



Eman and Avery each with a 3️⃣#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hwCkd5U6YT — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 3, 2024

TCU had a strong start to the game, aided by Avery Anderson, who led in points during the first half with 11. However, Texas narrowed the gap to 23-25 with 8:09 remaining in the half after Dylan Disu made a three-point shot.

The first lead change occurred when Max Abmas scored a layup, giving Texas a 27-25 advantage. Texas then extended their lead to 43-32 by halftime.

JaKobe Coles played a crucial role in TCU’s efforts to reduce the deficit. TCU tied the game 57-57 at the 8:06 mark of the second half with a layup by Emanuel Miller.

Miller secured a defensive rebound off Texas’ Chendai Weaver and drew a foul against Weaver at the 4:15 mark. Miller made both free throws, tying the game at 64-64 with 3:53 remaining.

Texas’ Abmas made a crucial three-pointer, putting the Longhorns ahead 70-64 with 2:35 remaining in the half. The team extended their lead, thanks to Abmas’ continued contributions. He successfully sank another three-point shot, following which two fouls were called on TCU. Abmas secured the 11-point victory with two successful free throws.

Head coach Jamie Dixon had emphasized to the team throughout the week that the winner of the rebound battle would determine the outcome of the matchup. It became evident that Texas was the more physically dominant team.

“We made it clear all week that whoever rebounded the best would win the game and clearly fourteen will get you.”

With no game scheduled for the week, the Horned Frogs will have until Friday to prepare as they hit the road to face the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones. TCU previously lost to Iowa State at home in mid-January by just one point, with a final score of 73-72. Tip-off is scheduled for Saturday at 1pm.