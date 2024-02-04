 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Football: Three TCU athletes compete at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Tight end Jared Wiley as well as running back Emani Bailey and offensive lineman Brandon Coleman represented the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three TCU Horned Frog football standouts took the field on Saturday for the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Running back Emani Bailey along with tight end Jared Wiley and offensive lineman Brandon Coleman all represented the TCU football program in the annual showcase event, which serves as the most noteworthy of the senior showcase events during the offseason. Horned Frog cornerback Josh Newton had accepted an invitation to compete in the Senior Bowl, but did not play on Saturday.

All three TCU athletes represented the American team, which fell to the National team 16-7 on Saturday. Bailey shined during the opening quarter, rushing three times and catching one pass while earning two first downs for the American team. Wiley also stood out during the week, earning the Practice Player of the Week award at the tight end position for the American team. Coleman showcased his blocking skills during one-on-one drills as well, taking reps at the guard position, one he frequently played throughout his TCU career.

The Senior Bowl was the second of two showcase events held over the last few days. Three TCU athletes including safety Mark Perry as well as offensive linemen Willis Patrick and Andrew Coker suited up for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, which was held at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday evening. The Senior Bowl activities including media availability for players as well as official measurements and full practice sessions.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...