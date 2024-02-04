Football: Three TCU athletes compete at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Three TCU Horned Frog football standouts took the field on Saturday for the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Running back Emani Bailey along with tight end Jared Wiley and offensive lineman Brandon Coleman all represented the TCU football program in the annual showcase event, which serves as the most noteworthy of the senior showcase events during the offseason. Horned Frog cornerback Josh Newton had accepted an invitation to compete in the Senior Bowl, but did not play on Saturday.

Emani Bailey showed out on the first drive of the game @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/w2JfTQ4QsU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 3, 2024

The legends say TCU RB Emani Bailey is still running. pic.twitter.com/lhUAuaCR6w — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 30, 2024

TCU RB Emani Bailey on the wheel #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/gHzsc24jmb — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 31, 2024

All three TCU athletes represented the American team, which fell to the National team 16-7 on Saturday. Bailey shined during the opening quarter, rushing three times and catching one pass while earning two first downs for the American team. Wiley also stood out during the week, earning the Practice Player of the Week award at the tight end position for the American team. Coleman showcased his blocking skills during one-on-one drills as well, taking reps at the guard position, one he frequently played throughout his TCU career.

Jared Wiley TE



STOP SLEEPING ON THESE TES! @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/ZKGNUbScVo — Joe Castro (@PhillyPhillyTP) January 31, 2024

One-handed grab by TCU TE Jared Wiley #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/GSQqemDXhr — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 30, 2024

The Senior Bowl was the second of two showcase events held over the last few days. Three TCU athletes including safety Mark Perry as well as offensive linemen Willis Patrick and Andrew Coker suited up for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, which was held at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday evening. The Senior Bowl activities including media availability for players as well as official measurements and full practice sessions.

Impressive pass pro by TCU LG Brandon Coleman and OU RT Guyton pic.twitter.com/kA6J94cgM9 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 31, 2024