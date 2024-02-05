Frogs Up Podcast: Football Schedule Breakdown + Hoops Homestand Split

The 2024 TCU Football schedule was released last week, with the Horned Frogs set for eleven Power 4 opponents, opening the season at Stanford and closing at Cincinnati. How did the Big 12 schedule makers treat the Frogs in the first season of the new-look 16-team league?

Men’s Basketball secured another Top 15 win by downing the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Fort Worth during the week as Micah Peavy torched his former team, scoring 18 points on 4-4 from three-point range. The Frogs followed that up with a Saturday dud in what will likely be the final time the Texas Longhorns visit Schollmaier Arena, surrendering its most lopsided result of Big 12 play with an 11-point loss.

Women’s Basketball showed a ton of fight, leading late vs. Kansas on Saturday, but ultimately dropped the contest after getting outscored 24-13 in the fourth quarter. Sydney Harris led the way with a 22 points & 6 rebounds off the bench.

Men’s Tennis was back in action in Fort Worth with a dominating victory over #15 Stanford and a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over #6 Tennessee as Jake Fearnley rallied from a set down to defeat Johannus Monday 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) while Lui Maxted & Tomas Jirousek each took home 6-3, 6-2 winners to deliver the victory.

TCU Rifle takes home the Patriot Rifle Conference Championship with the NCAA Qualifiers coming in two weeks and the NCAA Championships in March.

