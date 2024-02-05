Football: Wide receiver Chance Ables commits to TCU

Despite the 2024 National Signing Day scheduled for Wednesday, The TCU Horned Frog football team looked even more into the future over the weekend, securing a commitment from Class of 2025 wide receiver Chance Ables. The 6-foot-3, 177-pounder from Dallas, Texas is at Dallas Christian School and has garnered several Division I offers from programs including Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and more.

Ables is currently unranked on the 247Sports collegiate prospect ratings. The junior wide receiver competed at Naaman Forest in Garland, Texas prior to transferring to Dallas Christian for his senior season later this year. Ables has recorded 56 catches for 671 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Naaman Forest, where current TCU defensive lineman and former four-star recruit Markis Deal played his high school football. The Horned Frogs now have three commitments for the 2025 class, as Ables will join four-star quarterback Ty Hawkins as well as three-star athlete Chris Jimerson Jr.