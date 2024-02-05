2025 TCU Football Recruiting News

TCU football has already begun adding talented prospects to its Class of 2025. The Horned Frogs secured commitments from four-star quarterback Ty Hawkins as well as three-star athlete Chris Jimerson Jr. and unranked wide receiver Chance Ables. Follow this season for any and all TCU football recruiting updates for the Class of 2025.
February 5
Football: Three-star athlete Chris Jimerson Jr. commits to TCU
The Horned Frogs add a talented high school prospect for the 2025 class.
February 5
Football: Wide receiver Chance Ables commits to TCU
The 6-foot-3 high-schooler from Dallas holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor and more.
June 25, 2023
Football: Four-star quarterback Ty Hawkins commits to TCU
The Horned Frogs’ first member of the 2025 Class ranks as the class’s top QB in Texas