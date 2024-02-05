 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 SMU at TCU

2025 TCU Football Recruiting News

Follow this stream for any and all Horned Frog recruiting updates for the Class of 2025.

Contributors: Russell Hodges and Anthony North
TCU football has already begun adding talented prospects to its Class of 2025. The Horned Frogs secured commitments from four-star quarterback Ty Hawkins as well as three-star athlete Chris Jimerson Jr. and unranked wide receiver Chance Ables. Follow this season for any and all TCU football recruiting updates for the Class of 2025.

3 Total Updates Since
Jun 25, 2023, 5:30pm CDT