Football: Three-star athlete Chris Jimerson Jr. commits to TCU

TCU football secured a commitment in October 2023 from three-star athlete Chris Jimerson Jr. who is now listed as a wide receiver in the 247Sports ratings system. Jimerson Jr. currently holds offers from five programs including North Texas, according to 247Sports. Jimerson Jr. plays his high school football at North Crowley, where the Horned Frogs recently garnered a commitment from 2024 three-star defensive tackle Sterlin Brooks.

TCU currently has three players in the 2025 class including four-star quarterback Ty Hawkins and unranked wide receiver Chance Ables. The Horned Frogs currently sit in 37th overall in the 2025 team recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports.