Football: Five-star long snapper Cal Keeler commits to TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs have nailed down multiple high-ranked specialists during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Not only have the Horned Frogs earned commitments from five-star kicker Kyle Lemmermann and five-star long snapper Jax Thompson, but TCU added another top specialist on Tuesday, securing a commitment from another five-star long snapper, Cal Keeler. Kohl’s Professional Camps currently has Keeler ranked as the No. 16 long snapper in the nation for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Thompson is listed as the No. 13 ranked snapper.

According to Keeler’s Twitter bio, he played multiple positions including wide receiver, outside linebacker and long snapper during his high school career at Valley Christian in Chandler, Arizona. The Valley Christian athletics website also states that Keeler earned 3A All-Conference First Team and 3A Metro East All-Region First Team honors at the long snapper position during his senior season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder will compete for the team’s starting long snapper role, which converted tight end Brent Matiscik filled in 2023. TCU currently has only one long snapper, Logan Frederic, listed on the football roster.