Football: Five-star kicker Sam Bisesi commits to TCU

Specialists continued to pledge for the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday, with five-star kicking prospect Sam Bisesi revealing his commitment to the football program in a social media post. Bisesi ranks as a five-star kicker and the No. 50 kicker in the country according to the Chris Sailer Kicking website. Bisesi is the second highly touted kicker to choose the Horned Frogs in the 2024 recruiting cycle, following standout kicker Kyle Lemmermann, who currently ranks as a six-star and the No. 1 kicker nationally in the Chris Sailer Kicking ratings.

Bisesi played his high school football at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, New York. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder will compete for TCU’s starting kicker role this coming season. The Horned Frogs are losing former First-Team All-Big 12 kicker Griffin Kell, but have three rostered kickers including sophomore Luke Laminack as well as freshmen Easton Black and Nate McCashland eligible to return for the 2024 season. Black is also listed as a punter and could be in line to replace fifth-year senior Jordy Sandy, who was the started for TCU in 2023.