REPORT: Former TCU Football head coach Gary Patterson joins Baylor staff

Check your pigs for wings and bring the devil a parka as another unthinkable occurrence is set to take place. The Baylor Bears are bringing on a longtime foe to join its staff, as head coach Dave Aranda is adding former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as Senior Level Strategic Consultant, as initially reported by sicem365.com.

Gary Patterson took over as the head football coach in Fort Worth in 2000 after two seasons as defensive coordinator, leading the Horned Frogs to an overall record of 181-79, the all-time winningest coach in program history. Patterson guided the Frogs through the conference realignment turmoil, guiding TCU up from the WAC, to Conference USA to the Mountain West, and ultimately to the Big 12. Patterson won a Rose Bowl and a Peach Bowl, won six conference championships with TCU, including a Big 12 co-championship with the Bears in 2014, and led the Frogs to seven Top Ten finishes. Winner of multiple National and Conference Coach of the Year Awards, Patterson earned a statue on the TCU campus outside of the renovated Amon G. Carter Stadium he helped get built.

Patterson’s time at TCU came to a close midway through the 2021 season, as the Horned Frogs were floundering in a third consecutive losing season. During the 2022 season, Patterson served on the staff of the Texas Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian as a Defensive Analyst.

The on-field rivalry between the Waco & Fort Worth universities reached its most heated peak during the mid-2010s, with Baylor being led by Art Briles with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and strength & conditioning coach Kaz Kazadi on staff. In just over eight years since those staffs’ final battle in a freezing Fort Worth rain storm in 2015, Patterson will be donning the green and gold while Kendal Briles and Kaz Kazadi are in TCU purple. Perhaps it is indeed a cold day in Hell and pigs have indeed taken flight.

TCU Football will take on Coach Patterson and the Baylor Bears on Saturday November 2 in Waco, TX. TCU’s previous contest with Patterson on the opposing sideline was in November 2022 as the Frogs took down the Texas Longhorns in Austin. TCU’s last visit to Waco was the Bazooka on the Brazos, Hypnotoad in a Hurry as Griffin Kell’s walk-off field goal kept the Horned Frogs undefeated and on track for a trip to the College Football Playoff.