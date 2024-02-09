Soccer: TCU’s Lauren Kellett receives NWSL preseason camp invitation

TCU senior goalkeeper Lauren Kellett has received a preseason camp invitation with the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Kellett is the second Horned Frog to earn a preseason camp invitation this winter, following star midfielder/forward Gracie Brian, who will look to make the final roster with the San Diego Wave FC. Kellett started 69 games over her four-year collegiate career at TCU.

Kellett logged nearly 6,000 minutes during her time with the Horned Frogs, finishing her career with a 41-14-10 overall record as well as 215 saves and 28 shutouts. The senior from Coppell, Texas concluded her time with a 0.802 save percentage and a 0.80 goals against average. Kellett earned back-to-back All-Big 12 First Team honors over the 2021 and 2022 seasons and was the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021. Kellett was also a United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Midwest Region and Big 12 All-Tournament Team goalkeeper in 2021.