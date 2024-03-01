Football: TCU running back Corey Wren enters transfer portal

The Horned Frogs running back room got a bit thinner this week as senior ball carrier Corey Wren has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The former four-star from New Orleans ranked as the #17 athlete in the Class of 2020 per 247Sports before signing with Florida State.

TCU running back Corey Wren has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned.



Former Florida State transfer and three-star recruit. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/1AP8TImqk5 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) February 28, 2024

Wren transferred to TCU in the spring ahead of the 2022 season seeing the field in seven games during the Horned Frogs College Football Playoff campaign, including logging a reception in the National Championship game. He played in every game of the 2023 season, completing his two years in Fort Worth with 15 carries for 61 yards and 4 receptions for 8 yards.

The Horned Frogs now have eight running backs listed on the 2024 roster, headlined by Trey Sanders & Cam Cook, with highly touted true freshmen Nate Palmer and Jeremy Payne added to the group. TCU Football is set to begin spring on March 23 with the 2024 season opener at Stanford on August 30.