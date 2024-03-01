Football: Three TCU Horned Frogs compete in Day 2 of 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week, with six TCU Horned Frogs traveling to take part in the annual on-field drills and media interviews in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. TCU had three athletes competing on Friday afternoon, with defensive backs Josh Newton and Millard Bradford along with tight end Jared Wiley lacing up their cleats. Running back Emani Bailey will compete on Saturday, while offensive linemen Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman will go on Sunday afternoon.

Below are the results and highlights from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

CB Josh Newton

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

Arm: 31 1/8 inches

Hand: 9 1⁄ 4 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet 4 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.01 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15 seconds

SAFETY Millard Bradford

Height: 5 feet 10 1⁄ 2 inches

Weight: 191 pounds

Arm: 31 1⁄ 4 inches

Hand: 9 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.42 seconds (second-best among all safeties)

10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds

Vertical Jump: 38 1⁄ 2 inches (seventh among all safeties)

Broad Jump: 10 feet 4 inches (seventh among all safeties)

TCU TE Jared Wiley



“Number one goal for me is proving I’m a No.1 tight end and prove I can be a team’s trusted tight end. Improving my run blocking technique with my hands and width of my feet.” #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/xgy3SsmYvC — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 29, 2024

TE Jared Wiley

Height: 6 feet 6 inches

Weight: 249 pounds

Arm: 33 1⁄ 4 inches

Hand: 9 1⁄ 2 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds (fifth-best among tight ends)

10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37 inches (third-best among tight ends)

Broad Jump: 9 feet 10 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.19 seconds (sixth-best among tight ends)