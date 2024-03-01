Football: Three TCU Horned Frogs compete in Day 2 of 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week, with six TCU Horned Frogs traveling to take part in the annual on-field drills and media interviews in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. TCU had three athletes competing on Friday afternoon, with defensive backs Josh Newton and Millard Bradford along with tight end Jared Wiley lacing up their cleats. Running back Emani Bailey will compete on Saturday, while offensive linemen Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman will go on Sunday afternoon.
Below are the results and highlights from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Josh Newton Backpedal and Break#NFLCombine
CB Josh Newton
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Arm: 31 1/8 inches
Hand: 9 1⁄4 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet 4 inches
3-Cone Drill: 7.01 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15 seconds
.@TCUFootball DB Millard Bradford improves his time with a speedy 4.42u
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZSlp2E0RYR
SAFETY Millard Bradford
Height: 5 feet 10 1⁄2 inches
Weight: 191 pounds
Arm: 31 1⁄4 inches
Hand: 9 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.42 seconds (second-best among all safeties)
10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds
Vertical Jump: 38 1⁄2 inches (seventh among all safeties)
Broad Jump: 10 feet 4 inches (seventh among all safeties)
TCU TE Jared Wiley
"Number one goal for me is proving I'm a No.1 tight end and prove I can be a team's trusted tight end. Improving my run blocking technique with my hands and width of my feet." #NFLCombine
TE Jared Wiley
Height: 6 feet 6 inches
Weight: 249 pounds
Arm: 33 1⁄4 inches
Hand: 9 1⁄2 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds (fifth-best among tight ends)
10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds
Vertical Jump: 37 inches (third-best among tight ends)
Broad Jump: 9 feet 10 inches
3-Cone Drill: 7.19 seconds (sixth-best among tight ends)
