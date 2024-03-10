Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Pre-Conference Tournament Edition

The Big 12 Tournament is set. Houston stands at the top, while West Virginia rounds out the 14 Big 12 schools at the bottom. This season, any outcome is possible with such a strong field. The Cougars are the only surefire team to bring home the title of Big 12 Champion. Other than Houston, numerous teams have a shot at being crown champions. In this week’s iteration of the Big 12 Power Rankings, we’ll detail where each team stands heading into the Conference Tournament.

In the meantime... we have an OFFICIAL bracket for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/xzXcBrhe6Y — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2024

TIER 1: Big 12 Title Favorite

In a league of their own, the Houston Cougars are the best team in the Big 12 and perhaps the entire country. Regardless of their Big 12 Tournament performance, Houston will likely be granted a number one seed in the big dance.

1. Houston Cougars (28-3, 15-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Last Three: W at OU; W at UCF; W vs. KU

NET: 1; KenPom: 1

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 1

The Cougars have won nine in a row. Their drubbing of the Kansas Jayhawks solidified their top-dog status. The offense is average, but the defense is beyond phenomenal. The Cougars are one of three teams in the nation to allow less than 60 points per game. Holding Kansas to just 46 points was perhaps their best effort all season. Kansas had yet to score below 50 in a game all year. Houston held the Jayhawks to 33.3 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from downtown. They also forced 18(!) turnovers.

TIER 2: The Contenders

The Big 12 is a beautiful mess. It’s blatant Houston is the best, but the next six schools are all top-tier programs. Every one of the following teams will likely earn at worst a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (24-7, 13-5)

Previous Rank: 2

Last Three: W at UCF; W vs BYU; L at KSU

NET: 8; KenPom: 11

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 2

Projected to finish seventh in the Big 12, the Iowa State Cyclones certainly overachieved. The Cyclones haven’t won 24 games since the 2016-17 season. And that year, it took the Big 12 and the NCAA Tournament for Iowa State to reach win number 24. While the loss in Manhattan ended the regular season on a sour note, there’s still much to revel in after such a successful season. However, the loss to the Wildcats put Iowa State’s main weakness on display: the offense, or lack thereof.

3. Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7)

Previous Rank: 4

Last Three: W vs. KU; W vs. UT; L at TTU

NET: 13; KenPom: 14

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 3

The Baylor Bears ended the regular season as a three-seed which is a blessing, yet a curse. The Bears are likely awaiting the Jayhawks on Thursday night. Of course, Kansas does have to defeat Cincinnati or West Virginia, but that’s not much of a tall task—even if it’s not at the Phog. Like the Cyclones, Baylor’s key weakness was revealed against Texas Tech on Saturday. The Bears allowed the Red Raiders to shoot 49.1 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc to score 78 points.

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 11-7)

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: W at WVU; W at OK State; W vs. Baylor

NET: 37; KenPom: 30

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 4

The Red Raiders skyrocket up this week’s rankings after winning three straight affairs. Although two of the contests were against subpar squads, the 10-point win against Baylor was a statement win. Texas Tech’s winning streak was mightily beneficial. Now a four-seed, the Red Raiders don’t begin play until the quarterfinals on Thursday. And luckily for the Red Raiders, that squad could be UCF or Oklahoma State. While unlikely, as one of the aforementioned squads must defeat BYU, it’s worth noting that BYU barely beat UCF twice and split the season series against Oklahoma State.

5. BYU Cougars (22-9, 10-8)

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: W vs. TCU; L at ISU; W vs. OK State

NET: 12; KenPom: 16

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 5

When the BYU Cougars are on, they’re tough to beat. Against Oklahoma State, BYU shot 50.8 percent from the floor and canned 12 triples. Of their 31 makes, 21 were assisted. BYU does a fantastic job of moving the ball and getting good looks. The Cougars led the Big 12 in points per game and knocked down almost 100 more 3-pointers than the second-place team. BYU ranks second in the country in both 3-point makes and attempts on the year. While a heavy 3-point volume can be detrimental, it also makes for a team capable of going on impressive runs.

6. Kansas Jayhawks (22-9, 10-8)

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: L at Baylor; W vs. KSU; L at Houston

NET: 15; KenPom: 17

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 6

The Kansas Jayhawks were obliterated by the Cougars, forcing us to ponder whether Kansas is a legitimate contender or not. The loss against Houston was the third-worst loss of the Bill Self era and the third-lowest score total under Self. What’s most perplexing is the Jayhawks’ horrific record on the road. In conference play, the Jayhawks are just 2-7 away from Lawrence. This season, Kansas only defeated Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on the road.

TIER 3: The Wildcards

Two of these schools have superb talent but have failed to demonstrate any sort of consistency this season: Texas and TCU. While the other squad has seemingly overachieved in the Oklahoma Sooners. In the Big 12 Preseason Rankings, UT was picked to finish third, TCU fifth, and OU twelfth. Now, in the last hooray, these teams fall seventh, eighth, and ninth. Although unlikely, there’s still a chance one of these squads makes a deep run.

7. Texas Longhorns (20-11, 9-9)

Previous Rank: 8

Last Three: W vs. OK State; L at Baylor; W vs. OU

NET: 28; KenPom: 25

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 7

After being selected to finish third in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, Texas underperformed. However, a seventh-place finish is better than most would’ve projected two months ago. To begin Big 12 play, the Longhorns went 1-4 with their sole win coming by one point over the Cincinnati Bearcats. In Texas’ last four games, the Longhorns went 4-1 with their only loss coming at the hands of the Baylor Bears. And in that game, Texas led by 14 points before succumbing to the Bears.

8. TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9)

Previous Rank: 7

Last Three: L at BYU; W at WVU; L vs. UCF

NET: 38; KenPom: 31

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 8

The TCU Horned Frogs season went opposite of the Longhorns. After an impressive stretch to open Big 12 play, TCU suffered at the end of February and into March. The Horned Frogs blew an easy win against BYU, the came out in a lackluster against UCF. The talent is there, but perhaps there’s too much. TCU lacks a true alpha scorer. The Horned Frogs’ even approach worked against the dominant defense of Houston, but it failed against both BYU and UCF. And oh yeah, the defense is a problem, and not in a good way.

9. Oklahoma Sooners (20-11, 8-10)

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: L vs. Houston; W vs. Cincy; L at UT

NET: 41; KenPom: 37

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 9

The Oklahoma Sooners started the season on a tear but cooled down considerably as Big 12 play wore on. Finishing ninth in the conference is better than most expected to begin the year. The Sooners were picked to finish 12th in the conference. Oklahoma was once ranked 11th in the AP Polls. While that seems like ages ago, it’s still an impressive feat. Entering the conference tournament, the Sooners will play the Horned Frogs who defeated them 80-71 two months ago.

TIER 4: Non-NCAA Tournament Squads

Well, there’s a chance. A chance that at least one of these teams will make the Big Dance. That’s the Kansas State Wildcats. Other than Kansas State, Cincinnati is relatively close, but unlikely to do so in year one in the Big 12. UCF recorded a marquee win away from Orlando, defeating the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. Then, the last two squads remain. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are hapless at this time of the year.

10. Kansas State Wildcats (18-13, 8-10)

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: L at Cincy; L at KU; W at ISU

NET: 77; KenPom: 70

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 10

Kansas State is on the brink of a tournament bid. They currently do not fall within Joe Lunardi’s bubble teams, but a strong tournament performance could do wonders for the Wildcats. Kansas State plays a Texas squad that beat them on the road in February. Losing to Texas was disheartening as the Wildcats shot just 35.7 percent from the field. Of course, the poor shooting is evidence of Kansas State’s struggles from the floor this year.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-11)

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: W vs. KSU; L at OU; W vs. WVU

NET: 45; KenPom: 44

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 11

A 36-point win in the season finale is certainly notable. Even if the Mountaineers have seemingly waved the white flag, that big of a loss is an embarrassment. In their inaugural season in the Big 12, the Bearcats managed to keep every game close. Cincinnati only lost by double-digits once all season long.

12. UCF Knights (16-14, 7-11)

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: L vs. ISU; L vs. Houston; W at TCU

NET: 67; KenPom: 64

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 12

The UCF Knights played fantastic to end the regular season. UCF went 3-2, with their losses coming against the best two squads in the conference, Houston and Iowa State, respectively. What the Knights do well is compete against any type of team. Slow, fast, defensive, and offensive, UCF has shown a willingness to morph its game.

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-19, 4-14)

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: L at UT; L vs. TTU; L at BYU

NET: 121; KenPom: 108

Big 12 Tournament Seed: 13

The Oklahoma State Cowboys ended the season without a victory in March. But, the Cowboys have competed in nearly every game. While the results weren’t particularly close, Oklahoma State showed a ton of fight in the entire month of February.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers (9-22, 4-14)