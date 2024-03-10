Baseball: TCU avoids Big 12 sweep at Kansas

TCU baseball traveled to Kansas for the start of the Big 12 Conference schedule this weekend, with the Horned Frogs falling twice before salvaging the series on a win over the Jayhawks earlier this afternoon. The two losses snap TCU’s run of 13 consecutive victories to open the season, the best start in program history. The Horned Frogs (14-2, 1-2 Big 12) will play at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday before hosting Oklahoma in Big 12 action this weekend.

Friday: Kansas 3, TCU 1

The Horned Frogs managed just four hits in the series opener and scored their lone run on an RBI groundout from Logan Maxwell in the top of the first inning. TCU held a 1-0 lead until a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Kansas to take control of the game. The Jayhawks added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring on an RBI groundout. Left-hander Payton Tolle started on the mound for the TCU side, firing four innings while striking out six batters and allowing two earned runs on five hits.

Saturday: Kansas 8, TCU 4

A sacrifice fly gave the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead over TCU in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday. Freshman Sam Myers belted a two-run shot for the Horned Frogs in the top of the fourth inning, enabling TCU to jump ahead 2-1. But Kansas dominated the middle portion of the game, scoring seven runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to seal its victory. Kansas tallied two runs on a triple and a double in the bottom of the fifth inning, taking a 3-2 lead before scratching three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh inning.

A bases-loaded walk to shortstop Anthony Silva and a solo blast from freshman Ryder Robinson earned two runs back for the TCU side over the seventh and eighth innings. Right-hander Kole Klecker took the ball to start the game, throwing five and one-third innings with three strikeouts and five earned runs allowed on eight hits. Left-hander Zack Morris and right-hander Mason Bixby combined to concede three runs in one and two-thirds of relief.

Sunday: TCU 13, Kansas 4

The Jayhawks appeared ready to sweep the Horned Frogs after opening Sunday’s game with four runs on two singles and a walk in the bottom of the first inning. An RBI double from Luke Boyers allowed TCU to earn one run back in the top of the second inning, making the score 4-1 before scoreless third, fourth and fifth frames. The Horned Frogs rallied in the top of the sixth inning, tallying four runs on two-RBI double from Sam Myers, as well as an RBI double from Anthony Silva and an RBI single from Luke Boyers, to surge ahead 5-4.

TCU clinched the victory with an explosive eight-run effort in the top of the ninth inning, where Kurtis Byrne, Ryder Robinson, Karson Bowen and Luke Boyers all slapped RBI singles for the Horned Frogs. Anthony Silva drew a bases-loaded walk in the frame, while Chase Brunson scored on a wild pitch and Peyton Chatagnier drove one home on a sacrifice fly. Left-hander Braeden Sloan threw the opening two and two-thirds innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits before handing the ball to right-hander Zachary Cawyer, who notched his fifth win this season after two and two-thirds of scoreless relief on Sunday.

Left-hander Ben Abeldt added three dominant innings of relief, striking out six batters without allowing a hit. Right-hander Kyle Ayers overcame three hits and a walk to toss a scoreless ninth and seal the win for the TCU side.