REPORT: TCU hiring Arkansas RB coach Jimmy Smith

Multiple reports from earlier today indicate that the TCU Horned Frogs are hiring former Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith to the same position. Smith will replace Anthony Jones Jr., who recently left Fort Worth to take the running backs coaching job under Lincoln Riley at USC. Smith has spent the last four seasons at Arkansas, where he worked alongside current TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Smith’s previous experience also includes a stint as the running backs coach for Georgia State.

With Briles and Smith working together in 2022, the Arkansas running game was highly productive in rushing for 3,077 yards and averaging 236.7 yards per game to finish seventh in the nation. The Razorbacks eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for just the 10th time in school history with the eighth-most yards in a season by an Arkansas offense.

Smith’s running backs also produced an impressive 2021 season as Arkansas led the Power 5 and ranked second nationally with 227.8 rushing yards per game. The Razorbacks’ ground game was explosive with its 113 runs of 10-plus yards leading all P5 members. In 2020, his first season in Fayetteville, Smith oversaw a rushing offense that produced 151.3 yards per game against a conference-only schedule.

Smith will oversee a running back group that will be without starter Emani Bailey, who will be looking to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft later this year. The Horned Frogs have several running backs returning from the 2023 roster. Those players include former Alabama transfer Trey Sanders as well as former four-star recruit Cameron Cook. TCU signed two 2024 running backs including Nate Palmer and four-star prospect Jeremy Evans.