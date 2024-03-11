Monday Morning Point Guard: Will the real Horned Frogs please stand up

What a whirlwind end of the regular season for the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU lost two winnable games to Baylor and then BYU. After those two contests, the remaining games were all but gimmes. First, the West Virginia Mountaineers, a team that had allowed 80-plus points to six of its last eight opponents. Second, the UCF Knights. They have looked quite good as of late but were up against a Horned Frogs squad with their backs against the wall.

Against West Virginia, TCU looked sharp in the first half, then let their foot off the peddle in the second. However, no matter the opponent, a win is a win and the Horned Frogs needed to defeat the Mountaineers.

Coming off a 12-point defeat in Morgantown, the Horned Frogs traveled back to Fort Worth to finish the regular season against the Knights. In a back-and-forth affair, TCU was unable to pull away from UCF, leading by only as much as five points in a game where 17 lead changes occurred. Now, before the individual games are discussed any further, we’ll dive into this week’s edition of Monday Morning Point Guard.

The Good

Ball movement: The Horned Frogs played pretty well on offense in both affairs over the past week. Against West Virginia, TCU recorded 21 assists on 30 made baskets. A few nights later, the Horned Frogs managed 19 assists on 24 field goals in the loss versus UCF. In both affairs, the Horned Frogs whipped the ball around the perimeter, hit open cutters, and worked wonders in the fast break.

Jameer Nelson Jr. turned a corner with his passing this past week, essentially taking over lead ball handler duties from Avery Anderson III. Against West Virginia, Nelson Jr. dished out six assists to one turnover in only 22 minutes. Back in Fort Worth, against UCF, Nelson Jr. handed out four dimes. Additionally, the bench added 7.5 assists per game over the last two. But more on Nelson Jr. and the bench unit later.

Jameer Nelson Jr.: Without a true star player on the roster, Nelson Jr. has taken the reigns of go-to scorer alongside the ever-consistent Emanuel Miller. What the fifth-year senior possesses that no other Horned Frog does are a shifty handle, spot-up shooting, and off-the-bounce scoring. While Anderson III, Miller, Micah Peavy, and Trey Tennyson come close, none of the aforementioned players possess all three characteristics.

Against the Mountaineers, Nelson Jr. dropped 17 points, corralled four boards, and dished out six assists. In that affair, he only played 22 minutes due to early foul trouble. The UCF contest was eerily similar. Nelson Jr. unfortunately racked up multiple early fouls once again. However, despite the inopportune foul trouble, the former Delaware guard put up 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He also buried 4-of-5 from beyond the arc displaying improved shot-making from earlier this season. Nelson Jr. has connected on seven of his last eight attempts from deep.

Bench scoring: 26 points at West Virginia, and then 34 points versus UCF. The bench first made up a fourth of TCU’s points and almost half the Frogs’ total points in back-to-back affairs. What makes the Horned Frogs so well-rounded is the bench. If Anderson III isn’t playing well, Jamie Dixon can turn to Tennyson. If Peavy isn’t knocking down shots, seventh-year forward Chuck O’Bannon can come in and knock down a couple of 3-pointers. The opportunities are seemingly endless in Fort Worth.

O’Bannon and Tennyson knocked down three triples apiece on Wednesday night. While O’Bannon hasn’t received the most consistent minutes and Tennyson’s time has dwindled, both players have shown they’re still reliable when called upon. Furthermore, O’Bannon needs more minutes down the stretch. All in all, the veteran forward wasn’t a top-30 recruit in 2017 for no reason. He offers a potent combination of 3-point shotmaking and athleticism for a reserve wing.

Finally, JaKobe Coles has been fantastic after a cold stretch throughout the middle of the season. In 21.0 minutes per game over this past week, Coles averaged 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. His presence as a small-ball five offers a whole lot of lineup flexibility.

The Bad

Interior defense: The interior defense was much worse against West Virginia than it was against UCF. The Mountaineers scored 48 of their 81 points in the paint versus TCU. The combination of Xavier Cork and Essam Mostafa did no justice to the Frogs’ backline defense. Cork is solid, yet unspectacular in most aspects. Mostafa has a nice post-game but lacks the foot speed necessary to stay in front of most players on the defensive end. Far too often both players put themselves in poor positions leading to easy buckets. Mountaineers’ big man Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 36 points and only missed four shots.

The Horned Frogs were better at defending the interior against the Knights. However, Udeh Jr. coming back did help their case. The sophomore big man lacks premier defensive awareness, but he makes up for it with incredible foot speed for a 6-foot-11, 260-pound center.

Allowing runs: TCU can seemingly rally back from any deficit. Conversely, the Horned Frogs can allow any team to come back from depths of despair. Versus West Virginia, TCU allowed the Mountaineers to keep it too close for comfort. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 23 points. Nevertheless, TCU allowed West Virginia to keep it close in the second half. The Mountaineers outscored the Frogs 43-40 in the second half. After building numerous big leads throughout the affair, TCU allowed West Virginia to chip away time and time again.

On Saturday, TCU kept it close every minute of the game before ultimately falling to the Knights. The Frogs were unable to go on a patented run to pull away from the Knights. However, late runs with four minutes and about a minute to go doomed the Horned Frogs’ chances. During the first late run, UCF scored six points to keep up with a bevy of TCU points. On the second run, UCF star Darius Johnson connected on 6-of-6 free throws over a minute of game time to take the lead and put the game away.

The Play of the Week

Barely beating out TCU’s three-man fast break against West Virginia is Chuck O’Bannon’s one-handed jam.