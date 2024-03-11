Men’s Basketball: TCU ends regular season with loss to UCF

It wasn’t the ending the Frogs wanted, falling in their regular-season finale by two points to the Knights on Saturday evening in the Schollmaier Arena, 79-77. It was a back-and-forth battle with 14 ties and 17 lead changes.

TCU held a two-point advantage at the 6:30 mark after a layup from Emanuel Miller assisted by JaKobe Coles. From there, there were eight lead changes, with the last scoring attempt coming from Miller, who missed a jumper with one second remaining in the game.

TCU had four players score in double figures: leading scorer Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 15 points with four assists and steals, followed by Coles, who added 14 points, two rebounds and one assist. Miller contributed 13 points, four rebounds and two assists, with veteran Chuck O’Bannon adding 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Looking at the final stat sheets, TCU and UCF had similar field goal and 3-point percentages, but came up short in free throws. UCF boasted a 79.2 percent completion rate from the charity line, compared to TCU’s 65.6 percent.

Miller agreed that free throws were detrimental down the stretch, emphasizing that these are freebies that cannot be missed.

“Any game when you get an opportunity to make some free throws and you miss them, it is going to hurt,” said Miller. “They’re freebies, we need those. We work on those… And that is the game changer right there.”

All-@Big12Conference for the third-straight season!@EmanMiller5 is averaging 16.0 points and 5.8 rebounds and is the only Big 12 player to score in double figures in all 18 conference games.#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/wwCqaL1rSy — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) March 10, 2024

UCF’s Darius Johnson had himself a night, leading the Knights with an impressive 33-point performance, accompanied by nine rebounds and two assists. He was followed by Jaylin Sellers, who scored 14 points, and Ibrahima Diallo, who added 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Although the team is heading into the Big 12 tournament off a loss, Miller says they have an opportunity at their feet and need to take full advantage of the situation after this devastating loss.

“We have an opportunity and that is the only way you can look at it,” said Miller. “Everything that has led to this point, regardless of what happened, throw it in the past because we have an opportunity Wednesday.”

In the meantime... we have an OFFICIAL bracket for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/xzXcBrhe6Y — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2024

Miller said the message to his team is that Oklahoma is going to be hungry and wanting a battle, and it is their job to get it done.

“We played them here and I know they are going to be hungry to play us again,” said Miller. “Wednesday is going to be a fight. It isn’t going to be cute, it isn’t going to be sweet. It is going to be a dog fight.”

The Horned Frogs secured the No. 8 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and will face No.9 seed Oklahoma on Wednesday, tip-off is at 2 p.m. from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.