Men’s Basketball: Three TCU Horned Frogs earn All-Big 12 recognition

The TCU men’s basketball team saw three athletes earn All-Big 12 recognition at the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season. Emanuel Miller was named to the Second Team, while Jameer Nelson Jr. and Micah Peavy each took home Honorable Mentions. Miller, who was also named to the AP All-Big 12 Second Team, averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Nelson Jr. averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals in his first season with the Horned Frogs. Peavy averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the 2023-24 campaign. It’s the first time that both Nelson Jr. and Peavy have earned All-Big 12 recognition during their respective careers. It’s the third consecutive season for Miller, who was an Honorable Mention during both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons at TCU.