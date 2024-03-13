Baseball: TCU takes midweek matchup against No. 19 Dallas Baptist

TCU baseball built on its win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday, hitting the road and scoring a 9-6 victory against No. 19 Dallas Baptist in a nonconference midweek matchup. The Horned Frogs (15-2, 1-2 Big 12) will resume conference play with a three-game series against Oklahoma, which begins on Friday, March 15 at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

Dallas Baptist carried a 1-0 lead over TCU into the top of the fourth inning, where the Horned Frogs tallied four runs on a two-RBI double from Kurtis Byrne, an RBI single from Logan Maxwell and a fielder’s choice grounder from freshman Sam Myers. A solo home run from the Patriots earned one run back in the bottom of the fourth, making the score 4-2.

TCU extended its lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, scoring after a Dallas Baptist error and an RBI double from freshman Chase Brunson. More mistakes from the Patriots led to three TCU runs in the top of the eighth inning, where Brunson reached on an error to score two runs and a wild pitch allowed another Horned Frog run to come home.

Dallas Baptist rallied for two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to bring TCU within three, but the Horned Frogs held on long enough to secure the win. TCU received a strong relief effort from right-hander Louis Rodriguez, who fired three and two-thirds scoreless innings while striking out seven batters. Left-hander Ben Hampton started and threw the opening two and one-third innings, striking out one and allowing one earned run.