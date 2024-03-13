Women’s Basketball: TCU reaches quarterfinal round of Big 12 Tournament

The Frogs competed in the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend and went 1-1, advancing to the quarterfinals with a win over Oklahoma State before falling to No. 1-seeded Oklahoma.

First was a thriller against Oklahoma State that came down to a missed midrange shot from OSU at the buzzer to give TCU the win by a final score of 68-66. Both teams shot very well from three with Oklahoma State knocking down 47.4 percent of their shots from deep and TCU making 39.3 percent of theirs. The Frogs did a very good job taking care of the ball with only five turnovers compared to 17 assists.

TCU’s defense did a solid job forcing turnovers from OSU as they had 10 in the game. TCU had a strong defensive first quarter, holding OSU to just 11 points through the first 10 minutes, leading to a five-point TCU lead going into the second quarter. The Frogs continued to build on their lead in the second quarter, taking an eight-point lead into halftime.

The Cowgirls caught fire in the third quarter with 25 points to storm back and take a one-point lead going into the fourth. It was a back-and-forth battle in the fourth before two clutch free throws from Sedona Prince with about 30 seconds left put the Frogs up two for good. Oklahoma State would have a look at tying the game at the buzzer but some great defense from Aaliyah Roberson forced a miss and clinched the TCU win.

The Frogs were led by an outstanding performance by Una Jovanovic who had a season-high 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Jovanovic shot very well against OSU making 9-of-13 attempts from the field and 4-of-6 from three. The junior played all 40 minutes and hustled for two offensive rebounds from her guard spot, willing TCU on to the next round.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu had a great game as well with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Emma-Nnopu was hot from three, making 5-of-8 attempts from deep. Prince was the third Frog in double figures with 13 points along with four rebounds and three assists.

TCU was matched up with Oklahoma in the quarterfinals and lost 69-53. The TCU offense went cold against the Sooners, shooting just 28.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three. Oklahoma did not have the same struggles putting the ball in the basket, shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.

The Frogs were outrebounded by Oklahoma by a fairly large margin 46-35. TCU needed to do a better job rebounding defensively as OU collected 11 offensive rebounds in the game. OU dominated the points in the paint count with 30 compared to just 14 from TCU. The Frogs started out in a hole early after a tough offensive first quarter, trailing by 10 going into the second quarter.

TCU cut into the lead in the second quarter, outsourcing the Sooners 18 to 14 in the 10 minutes before halftime. The Oklahoma offense would heat back up in the third quarter and score 22 points to extend the lead to double digits going into the fourth quarter. TCU was unable to get the offense going in the fourth as OU took control and closed out the game well.

Madison Conner had a very good game for the Frogs with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Prince joined Conner in double figures with 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Roberson battled through a tough shooting game to still have a positive impact with five offensive rebounds and 14 total boards.

The Frogs most likely needed to run the table in the Big 12 tournament to get a bid to the NCAA Tournament, but this was still a great season for TCU women’s basketball. The Frogs won five more conference games than they did last year even while missing star players for an extended period of time. The Frogs completed the first undefeated nonconference schedule in program history and set numerous program records in the process. The Frogs will be dangerous in the Big 12 for years to come.