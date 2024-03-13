Men’s Basketball: TCU tips off Big 12 Tournament with win over Oklahoma

TCU men’s basketball all but secured its chances at an NCAA Tournament bid during the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday, when Emanuel Miller scored a team-leading 26 points as the Horned Frogs took down Oklahoma 77-70 in the No. 9 vs. No. 8 matchup. TCU (21-11, 9-9 Big 12) moves into the quarterfinals, where the Horned Frogs will face No. 1 seed Houston in search of their second win over the Cougars this year.

TCU controlled the first half, taking a 45-31 halftime lead after a buzzer-beating halfcourt heave from guard Micah Peavy, who finished with eight points, three rebounds and three steals in the win. Miller dominated the game for the Horned Frogs, going 9-for-13 from the field while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. finished with 14 points and five assists, while JaKobe Coles stepped up with 11 points and three rebounds off the bench. TCU forced 18 turnovers and scored 20 points off turnovers.

The Sooners, who entered without multiple key players due to injuries, fell behind by as many as 18 points during the second half, where TCU allowed Oklahoma to come back and bring the Horned Frogs within seven points over the final minutes. Ernest Udeh Jr. played 19 minutes as he works his way back from an injury, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. drew the start at the small forward position for the Horned Frogs, scoring seven points with three rebounds and one blocked shot.