Men’s Basketball: TCU falls to Houston in Big 12 quarterfinals

TCU men’s basketball struggled on the offensive end Thursday evening, scoring just 15 first-half points and shooting only 23.3 percent from the field in a 60-45 loss against No. 1 seed Houston in the Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9 Big 12) will now await their postseason fate, as the 68-team field for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament will be announced this coming Sunday.

Micah Peavy led the Horned Frogs in their loss to the Cougars on Thursday, scoring a team-high 13 points while adding 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Jameer Nelson Jr. added nine points and three rebounds, while JaKobe Coles and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. each totaled seven points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Emanuel Miller and Ernest Udeh Jr. both compiled seven rebounds for the TCU side, which outrebounded the Houston side 55-39 overall and 30-9 on the offensive end during the game. The Horned Frogs couldn’t find their rhythm from beyond the 3-point line, shooting just 2-for-20 in the loss. TCU also missed five free throws, going 9-for-14 from the free-throw line.