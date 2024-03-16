Non-Revenue Round-Up: TCU Rifle Wins a Natty

Rifle

TCU Rifle won a national championship this past weekend in Morgantown, West Virginia! The Frogs finished second in smallbore with a great team score of 2347 and had an incredible performance in air rifle, firing a score of 2385 as a team, to complete the comeback and win the national championship by aggregate score.

Stephanie Grundsoe and Katie Zaun finished tied for third overall in, both firing aggregate scores of 1188. Grundsoe fired the third best score in smallbore with a 592 and tied for the seventh best score in air rifle with a 596. Zaun fired the fifth best score in smallbore with a 590 and tied for the third best score in air rifle with a 598. Mikole Hogan and Stephanie Allan both fired aggregate scores of 1178 for the Frogs. Hogan tied for the 23rd best score in smallbore, firing a 582 in the event, and tied for the seventh best score in air rifle, firing a 596 in the event. Allan tied for the 20th best score in smallbore with a 583 and the 10th best score in air rifle with a 595. Jeanne Haverhill fired an aggregate score of 1166 thanks to solid performances in smallbore and air rifle with scores of 573 and 593 in each event respectively.

Beach Volleyball

TCU Beach Volleyball competed at the Battle of the Bay March 1st and 2nd before hosting the Horned Frog Challenge in Fort Worth this past weekend. The Battle of the Bay was hosted by number two ranked Stanford in California and the Frogs faced off against them first in the tournament. The Frogs lost for the first time all season by a score of 3-2. The Cardinal went up 3-0 and clinched the win before the Frogs picked up two points in the final two matchups. Hailey Hamlett and Anhelina Khmil won a three set battle against the top pair from Stanford by a score of 21-23, 26-24, 15-7. Alex Parkhurst and Sutton MacTavish picked up the other point for the Frogs with a straight sets win by a score of 21-14, 21-11. The Frogs rebounded well and picked up a 5-0 win over Oregon in the afternoon. The Frogs did not lose a single set with all five pairs winning their matchups in straight sets against the Ducks.

TCU played Saint Mary’s and UC Davis on day two of the Battle of the Bay and started off with a solid 3-2 win over SMC. Ana Vergara and Emma Glagau put TCU up 1-0 with a 21-15, 21-17 win over their Saint Mary’s counterparts. SMC tied it up at 1-1 before Parkhurst and MacTavish put the Frogs a point away from clinching with a comfortable 21-15, 21-12 win. Hamlett and Khmil clinched the TCU win with a blowout 21-12, 21-6 against the top pair from SMC. The Frogs closed out the tournament strong with a 5-0 sweep of UC Davis. The Frogs lost just one set to UC Davis with four of five pairs winning in straight sets.

The Frogs faced off against Stephen F. Austin and Tulane on the first day of the Horned Frog Challenge. TCU picked up a 4-1 win against the Lumberjacks to start off the tournament. The pairs of Hamlett/Khmil, Parkhurst/Anete Namike, Glagu/Josie Sek and Cameron Guttell/Hallie Corinne Frist all picked up straight sets wins for the Frogs. The Frogs continued to dominate with a 4-1 win over Tulane that afternoon. The top four pairs for TCU all won in straight sets over their Green Wave counterparts.

The Frogs swept both of their opponents on day two of the Horned Frog challenge. First up was a rematch with UC Davis that had the same result as the first matchup; a 5-0 TCU sweep. Four of five pairs for the Frogs won in straight sets. The Frogs stayed undefeated in the tournament with a 5-0 sweep of UAB in the afternoon of day two. Again, four of five pairs won in straight sets for the Frogs.

Make it a 3-0 lead for the Frogs!



3 | 0#GoFrogs ️ x #OneTeam

TCU Beach Volleyball is competing in Boca Raton, Florida this weekend at the FAU Beach Invitational where they will face off against FAU, FGCU, Palm Beach Atlantic and number one ranked USC.

Equestrian

TCU Equestrian traveled across the Metroplex to face off against the number three ranked SMU Mustangs. The Frogs lost their first match of the season to the Mustangs by a final score of 11-7. SMU went ahead early with a 3-2 win over the Frogs in Flat. Laurel Smith and Lilly Goldstein both picked up wins for the Frogs in the event thanks to very solid rides of 85 and 75 points respectively. The lead was extended when SMU picked up another 3-2 win, this time in Horsemanship. Mattie Dukes and Shea Graham were the winners for the Frogs in the event with rides of 76 and 71.5 points respectively. The Frogs would tie Fences at 2-2 against SMU with Jordyn Scelsa tying her SMU counterpart at 82 points. Goldstein and Ella Bostwick both had strong 85-point rides to win points for the Frogs in the event. SMU clinched the win with a 3-1 victory in Reining with Kaylene Cunningham tying her SMU opponent, both with 71 point rides in the event. Graham was the lone winner for the Frogs in the event with a great 71-point ride of her own.

The matchup with SMU closed out a great regular season for the Frogs as they went 11-1 overall and 6-0 in Big 12 Conference play. TCU will travel to Waco, Texas for the Big 12 Championship taking place on March 29th and 30th.

Men’s Tennis

TCU Men’s Tennis faced off against three top 30 opponents these past two weeks and went 3-0 to start off their outdoor season. First was a battle at home against in-state rival and number 10 ranked Texas where the Frogs picked up a thrilling 4-3 victory. TCU got off to a fast start, winning the doubles point thanks to wins from pairings of Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives along with Lui Maxted and Duncan Chan by scores of 6-1 and 7-5 respectively. Gorzny finished off a strong day with a singles win in straight sets with a score of 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 that put TCU up 2-0. Texas cut the lead to 2-1 before Maxted battled back after losing the first set to win his singles match and put the Frogs a point away from clinching. Texas then won two straight singles points to tie the game at 3-3, putting all the pressure on court one where Jake Fearnely was matched up with the top ranked singles player in the nation. Fearnely dropped the first set 4-6 but won a thrilling second set in a tie breaker by a score of 7-6 (8-6). It all came down to the third set where Fearnely came through and clinched for the Frogs by a score of 6-4.

TCU next hosted another in-state rival when number 25 ranked Baylor traveled to Fort Worth. The Frogs kept up the momentum and picked up another quality win by a final score of 4-2. The doubles point was again won by the Frogs thanks to wins from Gorzny and Vives by a score of 6-1 and Chan and Maxted by a score of 6-1 as well. Jack Pinnington added to the lead with a straight sets win in singles by a score of 6-1, 6-2 against the top singles player from Baylor. Maxted picked up a straight sets win of his own by a score of 6-2, 6-2. Baylor then won two straight points before Chan secured the clincher by a final score of 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

The Frogs next traveled to Los Angeles to face off against number 29 ranked UCLA where the Frogs won another tight battle by a score of 4-3. The Frogs won the doubles point again with wins from Gorzny/Vives by a score of 6-4 and Chan/Maxted by a score of 7-6 (7-4). Maxted then extended the lead to 2-0 with a win in singles by a score of 6-2, 6-2. Tomas Jirousek put the Frogs a point away from a win with dominant win and a final score of 6-3, 6-0. Pinnington clinched the win for the Frogs in straight sets by a score of 6-3, 6-3.

A W in Westwood



Clinched 4-0 over No. 29 UCLA before playing out the remaining courts.#GoFrogs

TCU Men’s Tennis will play their next game in California tonight against number 44 ranked USC.

Women’s Tennis

TCU Women’s Tennis played in three conference games in the past two weeks and went a strong 2-1 with wins over Cincinnati and Houston and a close loss to UCF. First up was a trip to Ohio for a matchup with Cinci where the Frogs took care of business and swept the Bearcats 7-0. The doubles point was clinched by a win from Chiho Mushika and Yu-Chin Tsai by a score of 7-5 and a win from Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual by a score of 6-4. The Frogs continued to dominate in singles, only losing one set with five of six singles players winning in straight sets.

The momentum carried over into the next match for TCU against Houston at home where they picked up another 7-0 win. The doubles point was again clinched thanks to Mushika/Tsai winning 6-4 and Otway/Pascual winning 6-4 too. Otway was also the first to win her singles match with a final score of 6-2, 6-0. Tsai picked up a convincing win in singles with a final score of 6-1, 6-1. Pascual clinched the TCU with a win against the number two singles player from Houston by a score of 6-0, 6-3. Helena Narmont picked up a straight sets win by a score of 6-1, 6-4. Raquel Caballero Chica continued the shut out with a straight sets win and a score of 6-3, 6-3. Destinee Martins completed the sweep against the number three singles player from Houston with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The Frogs dropped a very close one to UCF in Fort Worth by a final score of 4-3. TCU was helped out in doubles by a win by forfeit from UCF’s third doubles pair. The doubles point was clinched by Otway and Pascual who had a strong performance, beating UCF’s second doubles pairing by a score of 6-2. UCF was forced to forfeit two singles matches due to injury, putting the Frogs up 3-0 and a point away from victory. UCF rallied and won four straight to come back and win the match against the Frogs.

The Frogs will play again tonight in Stillwater, Oklahoma against Oklahoma State with a chance to move to 5-1 in Big 12 play.

Swimming and Diving

TCU Swim and Dive competed at the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia and had great showings on both the men’s and women’s side with the men finishing in second place and the women in third place. The relay teams started the competition off strong on day one with the women’s 200 medley relay team of Tania Quaglieri, Claire Chahbandour, Jeanne Dahmen and Olivia Rhodes taking second place with a great time of 1:37.64. The men’s 200 medley relay team of Edgar Cicanci, Jadon Wuilliez, Piotr Sadlowski and Raphael Paiva De Lima had a strong performance as well finishing in third place with a time of 1:24.93. The men’s 800 freestyle relay team of Geremia Freri, Milan Fabian, Nick Rozenberg and Luke DiMiceli placed second thanks to a great time of 6:21.59. The women’s team of Quaglieri, Mikayla Popham, Kara Church and Serena Gould took third in their race with a strong time of 7:15.82.

Oliver Cazaly and Elliot Dillon kicked off day two with a bang for the Frogs, finishing first and second respectively in the b final of the men’s one meter dive. Church earned a bronze medal for the Frogs in the 500 freestyle thanks to a very good time of 4:46.12.

Anna Kwong was the first to earn a medal for the Frogs on day three as she had a very strong performance in the one meter dive, finishing in third place thanks to a score of 336.30. Sadlowski earned a bronze medal in the 100 fly thanks to a great time of 46.33. The women’s 400 medley relay team of Tania Quaglieri, Nina Vadovicova, Olivia Rhodes and Jeanne Dahmen earned a third place finish thanks to a solid time of 3:37.27. The men’s 400 medley relay team of Edgar Cicanci, Jadon Wuilliez, Piotr Sadlowski and Raphael Paiva De Lima took second place with a very good time of 3:07.77.

Wuilliez kicked off day four with a third place finish in the 100 breaststroke behind a time of 52.29. Cicanci was the next to medal for the Frogs, finishing third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 46.63. Rhodes, Popham, Gould and Chahbandour won a silver medal in the 200 freestyle relay for the Frogs with an excellent time of 1:30.13 to wrap up day four.

Kwong picked up another medal on day five in the three meter thanks to a great score of 369.75. Quaglieri also earned another medal, this time in the 200 backstroke where she finished in third place thanks to a solid time of 1:56.04. Kito Camossato earned a third place finish in the 200 breaststroke with a very good time of 1:53.83. Church received another medal, this time in the 1650 freestyle thanks to a time of 16:33.13. The women’s 400 freestyle relay of Quaglieri, Gould, Rhodes and Popham earned a silver medal to wrap up the Big 12 Championships thanks to a great time of 3:16.33.