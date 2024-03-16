March to Madness: 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, March 16

Horned Frogs Status

Bracketologists View of TCU:

TCU almost certainly locked up an invitation to the Big Dance with its victory over Oklahoma in Round 2 of the Big 12 Tournament, but followed it up with an efficiency metrics nightmare in the loss to Houston. A loss to the AP #1 team is not going to kill the resume and the Horned Frogs remain incredibly likely to earn that at-large bid for a third consecutive season, an unprecedented achievement for the program. As conference tournaments come to a close and many Bubble teams remain alive and improving their resumes, the bracket projections may have some shakeups before Selection Sunday, but where do the Horned Frogs sit today and how does its resume compare to those projected in a similar range?

Per Bracket Matrix, TCU is included in the field of all 115 bracketologists tracked, with a high seed of 8 on ten projections and a low seed of 11 on three projections, giving an average projected seed of 9.16, placing as the last 9-seed. At this point there is no realistic path to TCU climbing up to a 7-seed, so the question will be whether the Frogs hold firm with an 8/9-seed where a super power awaits in Round 2 or if TCU ends up falling all the way back to an 11-seed needing to escape a First Four play-in matchup to make the real Field of 64. Here’s what to consider headed into Selection Sunday:

The most damaging component of TCU’s resume is that its non-conference slate was so poor that the average win numbers get skewed way down. Outside of that one data point, TCU ranks favorably against all similar competitors in this range. The Frogs have zero bad losses, a very strong overall strength of schedule, and a respectable handful of Quadrant 1 wins. To move up into a sure 8-seed spot, it would take an FAU loss in the American Tournament, a clear committee downgrade to Northwestern due to the Q4 blemish on its record, and a collective downgrade to the Mountain West to harm the view on CSU & Boise. TCU will likely not be able to jump Texas regardless due to the Longhorns’ win in For Worth, but it’s also hard to imagine Oklahoma jumping above TCU given the Frogs’ 2-0 head-to-head record. All that said, it would also appear quite difficult for TCU to fall into the murky waters where a trip to Dayton is realistically on the table. That free fall would likely require all of Mississippi State, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas A&M to win their conference tournaments. You may also require more bid thieves in NC State from the ACC or Oregon from the Pac 12 to further shrink the Bubble and push those higher-rated at-large squads down into the First Four range. Even in that scenario, TCU should not be considered one of those Last Four In squads unless the committee really wants to make a brutal example of the Horned Frogs for having a sub-300 non-conference strength of schedule. The committee would be comparing against teams like Virginia (outside NET Top 50, just two Quad 1 wins, #80 Strength of Schedule), Seton Hall (outside the NET Top 50 with a Quad 3 loss), Pitt (2 Quad 3 losses, #79 Strength of Schedule), and Indiana State (Quad 4 loss, only one Quad 1 win with the #130 Strength of Schedule).

From my view, the Horned Frogs are locked into a spot in the Tournament no better than a 9-seed and no worse than a non-play-in 11-seed. It is debatable whether earning a 9-seed is actually better than being a 10-seed, where a first round opponent is of similar quality, but a win from the 9-seed likely matches you up against one of sport’s true unstoppable forces like UConn or Purdue while a win from the 10-seed gets a Round Two contest vs. a slightly more beatable foe. Where the committee will ultimately place the Frogs will be revealed tomorrow on Selection Sunday at 5:00 PM on CBS.