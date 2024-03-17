2024 NCAA Tournament Destinations: Ranked

Today is Selection Sunday for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the TCU Horned Frogs are expected to hear its name announced for the third consecutive season and the fourth time under head coach Jamie Dixon. There are nine potential destinations where the selection committee could place the Frogs, which destination would be the best for TCU fans watch the Frogs begin the March Madness journey? In 2022, TCU was sent to the obvious #1 choice San Diego and in 2023 the Horned Frogs also were granted the top destination with a mountain trip to Denver. Where would you most like to travel to follow the Frogs?

NOTE: All dollar figures are from prior to Selection Sunday, once the teams are known prices are likely to fluctuate greatly. Airfare is per Google, ticket price is per StubHub.

9. Dayton, OH

Venue: UD Arena

Game Dates: March 19 & 20

Driving Distance from TCU: 1,018 miles

Roundtrip Airfare from DFW: $638

Min. Full-Session Ticket: $45

Forecasted High Temp: 45°

Signature Dish: Joe’s Pizzeria - Square Cut Pizza

Sight to See: US Air Force Museum

Add-on Event: Olivia Rodrigo - March 22, Nationwide Arena (Columbus)

Potential 2nd Round Opponent: N/A

Look, I’m sure Dayton is a fine town and to be able to host the First Four every year, the city must do an excellent job of hosting. However no fan wants its team to be relegated to the play-in game and for TCU it would be a severe fall from grace as it appeared safely beyond the reach of the play-in, but after a series of bid thieves and surprises on the Bubble throughout conference tournaments, this possibility remains on the table for the Frogs.

8. Spokane, WA

Venue: Veterans Memorial Arena

Game Dates: March 22 & 24

Driving Distance from TCU: 1,846 miles

Roundtrip Airfare from DFW: $776

Min. Full-Session Ticket: $325

Forecasted High Temp: 47°

Signature Dish: D.Lish’s Hamburgers

Sight to See: Riverfront Park

Add-on Event: Melissa Ethridge - March 24, Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Potential 2nd Round Opponent: Saint Mary’s Gaels; Gonzaga Bulldogs

While 2024 does not feature any remote northeastern destinations in upstate New York like the previous two years, this season does have a remote pacific northwest locale. Spokane may be beautiful and vibrant, but it is very far and difficult to get to from just about anywhere. Given where TCU is likely to be seeded, this is also an unlikely destination as TCU will probably be paired with a top seed in a destination closer to that top seed’s home.

7. Pittsburgh, PA

The NCAA hosted here just two years ago and is already back again. Pitt has the advantage of being easy to get to despite its distance from Fort Worth, as there are plenty of flights, including several daily nonstop flights from DFW. I am personally a sucker for the Primanti Bros style sandwich, but I wouldn’t say that alone is a reason to move the Steel City up this list. Outside of these little advantages, there is not much to set Pittsburgh apart for a weekend getaway and the potential for wintery weather knocks it down as a destination. Also, given the 20,000-seat capacity of PPG Paints I could see it being a cavernous lifeless venue as there are few local teams likely to be present.

6. Indianapolis, IN

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Dates: March 22 & 24

Driving Distance from TCU: 901 miles

Roundtrip Airfare from DFW: $712

Min. Full-Session Ticket: $347

Forecasted High Temp: 53°

Signature Dish: St. Elmo’s - Shrimp Cocktail

Sight to See: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Add-on Event: Josh Turner - March 23, Murat Theater

Potential 2nd Round Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers; Illinois Illini

While I personally have a life-long blood feud with the city of Indianapolis (Reggie Miller & Peyton Manning have brought too much pain upon my house), that’s not the reason for keeping Indy on the lower end here. The real reason is the possibility of seeing Zach Edey & Purdue in the Round of 32 in a de facto home game for the Boilermakers. Understanding Purdue’s March struggles over the years, it is still a top favorite for the championship and has the nation’s best player who would very likely feast on the Frogs.

5. Omaha, NE

Venue: CHI Health Center

Game Dates: March 21 & 23

Driving Distance from TCU: 659 miles

Roundtrip Airfare from DFW: $624

Min. Full-Session Ticket: $339

Forecasted High Temp: 60°

Signature Dish: Cottonwood Hotel - Original Blackstone Reuben Sandwich

Sight to See: Zoo & Aquarium

Add-on Event: Lion King Musical - through March 24, Orpheum Theater

Potential 2nd Round Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks; Creighton Bluejays

TCU fans are well experienced with travel to and around Omaha from the many trips to the College World Series. It is a great town to host a sporting event that kindly welcomes the masses that will converge on the town to grab jello shots at Roccos and stumble into the games. Where Omaha falls a bit in the list simply the nature of the smaller city: more difficult air travel, fewer hotel rooms, etc.

4. Brooklyn, NY

Venue: Barclays Center

Game Dates: March 22 & 24

Driving Distance from TCU: 1,590

Roundtrip Airfare from DFW: $539

Min. Full-Session Ticket: $315

Forecasted High Temp: 51°

Signature Dish: Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog

Sight to See: Biggie Smalls Tour; all the other NYC tourist attractions

Add-on Event: NY Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami

Potential 2nd Round Opponent: UConn Huskies; Marquette Golden Eagles

Three major airports, unlimited nightlife, abundance of elite dining options, cultural & historical landmarks, entertainment choices for any taste: there is no place like New York City. While the big city is understandably not everyone's cup of tea, its ability to accommodate an event of this size and deliver a weekend full of experiences is unmatched. However the possibility of matching with UConn in Round Two is enough to send Brooklyn down the ranks. Huskies fans will descend on the city for another week after taking over Madison Square Garden for its Big East Championship run. As much faith as you may have in the Frogs, it would be preferred to avoid that juggernaut in this town.

3. Charlotte, NC

With tons of daily non-stop flights from DFW, this represents one of the most affordable destinations to get to and to get in the door. Charlotte has an underrated nightlife and restaurant scene to pair with perhaps the best weather of all the First Round destinations. The potential de facto home game with the Tar Heels or Blue Devils makes this a dangerous spot on the court, but is certainly a worthwhile destination for an elite hoops weekend getaway.

2. Salt Lake City, UT

Venue: Delta Center

Game Dates: March 21 & 23

Driving Distance from TCU: 1,221 miles

Roundtrip Airfare from DFW: $651

Min. Full-Session Ticket: $393

Forecasted High Temp: 61°

Signature Dish: Crown Burgers

Sight to See: Temple Square, Ski Resorts, Olympic Venues

Add-on Event: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks - March 25, Delta Center

Potential 2nd Round Opponent: Arizona Wildcats; BYU Cougars

Expensive flights and expensive entry tickets slightly downgrade this one, along with perhaps a relative lack of nightlife, but SLC covers every other base you’d look for as a Tourney destination. If you’re the outdoorsy type, on the off days you can find terrific hiking or go a bit further for elite skiing options. Plus you can hang out an extra day and catch Luka and the Mavs visit to take on the Jazz. Given the cost and distance, this is a destination fans would really need to commit to making a true vacation of the visit, but this is certainly a spot that is worth the extended stay.

1. Memphis, TN

Venue: FedEx Forum

Game Dates: March 22 & 24

Driving Distance from TCU: 489 miles

Roundtrip Airfare from DFW: $529

Min. Full-Session Ticket: $294

Forecasted High Temp: 66°

Signature Dish: Pork Barbecue - Central BBQ

Sight to See: Civil Rights Museum

Add-on Event: Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top - March 23, Landers Center

Potential 2nd Round Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers; Kentucky Wildcats

The most drivable destination from Fort Worth, the most likely to have clear warm weather, a basketball-specific venue located in the city-center with easy walking to restaurants, bars, and hotels, and the only destination with a Bass Pro Shop in a Pyramid. Memphis is ideal for a college fanbase takeover and Frog fans could certainly show up and paint Beale Street purple next week. It’s unfortunate the city’s university was never able to get its finances and facilities in order in time to join the Big 12, because this would’ve made a terrific recurring travel destination.

Wherever the Frogs are dancing will be the best destination. Find out where TCU will be headed and who it will be playing during the Selection Sunday broadcast March 17 at 5:00 PM on CBS. Once the bracket is revealed, get your travel booked to follow TCU on its Tournament journey.