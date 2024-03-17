Let’s go dancing again! The TCU Horned Frogs Men’s Basketball team has earned a No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will play No. 8 seed Utah State Aggies (27-6; 14-4 Mountain West) in Indianapolis, IN on Friday March 22. The Selection Sunday announcement confirmed TCU (21-12; 9-9 Big 12) as an entry into the Tournament field for a third consecutive season and fourth time under head coach Jamie Dixon, marking the first time in program history to reach the Big Dance three straight years.

Dancing three-straight years for the first time in program history! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/FkGTXF6yXk — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) March 17, 2024

TCU is one of eight Big 12 squads to be selected into the Tournament Field, joined by 1-seed Houston, 2-seed Iowa State, 3-seed Baylor, 4-seed Kansas, 6-seeds BYU and Texas Tech, and 7-seed Texas. Of note is the absence of the Oklahoma Sooners who suffered a loss to TCU in Round 2 of the Big 12 Tournament and were announced as the First Team Out, just falling short of the field thanks to the abundance of conference champion bid thieves. In other softer Bubnle seasons Cincinnati, Kansas State, and UCF may have had strong cases as well.

The Horned Frogs have advanced to the Round of 32 the last two seasons, defeating Seton Hall before falling to 1-seed Arizona in 2022 and defeating Arizona State before falling to 3-seed Gonzaga.

TCU’s First Round opponent Utah State stood alone atop a stacked Mountain West, finishing as the regular season conference Champions. If TCU is able to again advance beyond the opening round, it will face the winner of 1-seed Purdue and 16-seed play-in winner, either Grambling or Montana State. Purdue fell in the opening round as a 1-seed last season, but returns National Player of the Year Zach Edey and is out to avenge that embarrassment.

The NCAA Tournament gets started on Tuesday March 19 with the First Four; the Round of 64 begins on Thursday March 21, with all games being broadcast across the CBS family of networks.