Monday Morning Point Guard: Onto the Madness!

The Horned Frogs have gone dancing. For the first time in program history, TCU has earned an at-large bid for a third consecutive season. The Frogs did so by winning 21 games, nine against Big 12 foes, and numerous wins versus ranked opponents. This season, the Horned Frogs breezed through an easy non-conference schedule before battling a rigorous conference slate. In league play, wins against Houston and Baylor highlighted the Frogs’ impressive season.

After winning nine conference games, TCU earned an eighth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. In the second round, the Horned Frogs defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 77-70. TCU built a big lead early, nailing multiple 3-pointers in the first few minutes and recording 26 points by the 12-and-a-half-minute mark.

In the Quarterfinals, TCU squared off against the vaunted Houston Cougars. Against Houston, the Frogs were outmatched. While Houston controlled the game for its entirety, it felt as if TCU had a chance at coming back. However, a nightmarish shooting effort doomed any chance of a comeback. The Frogs lost 60-45. They connected on a mere 17-of-73 attempts. Before we dive in too deep on any topic, we’ll describe what TCU did well, what went wrong, and what the Horned Frogs must do to make it out of the first round this Friday.

The Good

The first half against OU: What a first half it was for the Horned Frogs. And oh boy, the first eight minutes were fantastic. TCU came roaring out the gates, knocking down three triples in less than four minutes of action. Forward Chuck O’Bannon was responsible for two of the three 3-pointers. In the first half alone, he recorded seven points. His addition to the starting lineup seems to be dividends as he adds size, experience, and necessary shot-making.

Other than O’Bannon, Emanuel Miller came up huge against Oklahoma and played a great first half. Miller scored 13 points, brought down five rebounds, and dished out two assists in the first half alone. The Frogs were firing on all cylinders, they scored 45 points and allowed the Sooners to just 31. TCU turned it over just five times and found the bottom of the net more times than not. It appeared as if the Frogs were well on their way to blowing Oklahoma out of the water.

Offensive rebounding: One of the few positives from the Houston game was the Horned Frogs’ ability to crash the offensive glass. TCU recorded a mind-boggling 30 offensive rebounds. The Horned Frog’s 30 offensive boards were the most since 1998. And, hauling in that many offensive rebounds ranked second-most of any team this season. Five players on the roster recorded four or more offensive rebounds against the Cougars. Surprisingly, Miller was not one of them. He had just two while Micah Peavy led the way, bringing down seven.

What led to the mass amounts of offensive rebounds was all the Horned Frogs’ misses. TCU missed an inconceivable 56 shots. The misses didn’t come as often against Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs missed just 28 attempts. Nevertheless, the Horned Frogs still won the offensive rebounding battle, 8-7. On the season, TCU ranks third in the Big 12 in offensive rebounding, averaging 12.5 per game.

Micah Peavy: TCU wing Micah Peavy scored just eight points in the win against Oklahoma, but he recorded one of the biggest highlights of the season with his steal, and then 60-foot heave to beat the first-half buzzer. Despite the low-scoring total, Peavy grabbed three boards, dished out three assists, and snatched three steals. His defense was and is always incredible. He moves his feet better than most and cuts off driving lanes like he knows exactly where his opponent is going.

Against Houston, Peavy scored about a third of TCU’s total points. He made 6-of-14 attempts which resulted in 13 points. The fourth-year guard was the only player to record a field goal percentage higher than 30 percent. Peavy also grabbed 11 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end. On Friday, Peavy will likely be tasked with defending one of Utah State’s double-digit scoring guards and potentially spending time defending Great Osobor, who averages 18.0 points per game.

The Bad

Playing Houston: It was a truly catastrophic effort against Houston. Right off the bat, the Horned Frogs fell into a rut. It took TCU nearly 10 minutes to score a point. The Cougars began the game on a 16-0 run before a Peavy tip-in cut the early deficit to 14. TCU scored just 15 points in the first half, missing nearly every attempt. Throughout the contest, the Frogs missed all kinds of looks, layups, floaters, middies, and 3-pointers, nothing seemed to fall.

The second half went a tad bit better for TCU, as they outscored Houston 30-29. The missed layups and bone-headed turnovers were still prevalent, but TCU seemingly adjusted the rigorous Cougars’ defense. It still took the Horned Frogs five minutes to score, but they did put up 30 points in about 15 minutes of action. It was just too little too late for the Horned Frogs. All in all, the defeat was disappointing. It’s not like TCU doesn’t have the talent to contend with Houston, they do. The Frogs are a deep team, capable of putting up points in bunches and forcing numerous turnovers. But a lack of adjustments and a myriad of missed opportunities doomed the Frogs from the start.

Allowing runs: TCU had it in the bag against Oklahoma. They outscored the Sooners 45-31 in the first half. However, the Horned Frogs only ended up winning by seven points. The Frogs even led by 16 points with five minutes to go. It took the Sooners only a few minutes to narrow the lead to seven points. Playing keep away isn’t a Horned Frog strong suit. TCU isn’t a half-court team, as evidenced by their NCAA-leading 18.1 fast break points per game. With under five minutes to go, TCU turned it over five times and missed three shots.

As already mentioned, the Horned Frogs were outclassed to begin the contest against Houston. It took TCU nearly 10 minutes to put points on the board. If not for the Cougars’ early run, TCU would have likely played a close game. The beginning of the second half also put a damper on a would-be comeback. If the Horned Frogs were able to score more often, the Cougars would have felt the pressure.

Turnovers: The Horned Frogs combined for 31 turnovers in their two games this past week. This season, TCU ranked third-to-last in the conference in turnovers per game, averaging 12.8 giveaways. The 15.5 per game was not a drastic change, but it was still detrimental. For the most part, TCU’s mistakes are careless. On multiple occasions, TCU’s carelessness cost them wins. What first comes to mind is TCU’s horrid effort against Iowa State in January. The Horned Frogs only lost by one despite 27 turnovers.

Against Houston, the Horned Frogs turned the ball over 15 times. If not for careless giveaways and missed opportunities on the offensive end, the Frogs would have made it a close game. Seven of nine Frogs turned the ball over against the Cougars. Nelson Jr. committed the most, turning it over four times. It was Nelson Jr.’s third straight game with three or more turnovers. TCU’s first-round opponent, Utah State, isn’t a team that forces a bevy of turnovers, which bodes well for the Frogs. As opposed to half the Big 12 squads, Utah State is subpar when it comes to takeaways, they average just 6.8 steals per game.

The Play of the Week

Perhaps the easiest selection this season: Micah Peavy’s three-quarter court heave.