Women’s Basketball: TCU earns No. 3 seed in inaugural WBIT event

The TCU women’s basketball team finished the 2023-24 season strong, winning five of its last seven games to conclude the winter campaign with a 20-11 overall record. The Horned Frogs aren’t done, however, as TCU will compete as a No. 3 seed in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) and face North Texas in the opening round. The Horned Frogs will tip off their tournament opener on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Fort Worth.

The WBIT will conclude at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1 and 3. The winner of the TCU-UNT matchup will advance to the second round and face either Georgia Tech or No. 2 seed Mississippi State on Sunday, March 24. It’s TCU’s first postseason appearance since the 2018-19 season, when the Horned Frogs went 24-11 and reached the semifinals of the WNIT tournament under former head coach Raegan Pebley. The WBIT tournament is an inaugural event sponsored by the NCAA, which will cover the cost for teams to host games.