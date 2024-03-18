REPORT: TCU QB Josh Hoover out for spring camp with injury

In the midst of NCAA March Madness news, multiple reports surfaced on Monday afternoon that TCU football’s presumptive starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Josh Hoover, will be out for spring camp due to an injury. Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Hoover expects to make a full recovery by the start of summer workouts.

Josh Hoover will miss spring practice due to injury. TCU expects him to be fully cleared for summer workouts per school spokesman. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) March 18, 2024

Hoover took over as TCU’s lead signal caller last season, throwing for 2,206 yards as well as 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Hoover replaced former starter Chandler Morris, who transferred to North Texas after three seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Hoover’s absence will mean additional reps for a quarterback room that includes former Vanderbilt starter Ken Seals as well as true freshman and four-star recruit Hauss Hejny of Aledo. TCU begins spring camp on March 23 and camp will run through late April.