Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: March Madness Edition

It’s finally here. The beauty that is March Madness. The First Four kicks off on Tuesday, while the rest of the teams begin play on Thursday. As for the Big 12, eight teams were fortunate enough to make this season’s tournament. Despite being projected at nine for much of the season, one team was left out. The Oklahoma Sooners were surprisingly spurned. It’s likely their loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Tournament was the dagger.

The Big 12 regular season champion came in at first overall, while the conference tournament champ landed a two-seed. Instead of ranking all 14 schools, we’ll rank the eight teams to qualify for the Big Dance.

TIER 1: Final Four bound

There’s only one Big 12 team that qualifies the KenPom precedent. Since KenPom’s inception in 2002, every team but one has ranked top-25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Reminder, since KenPom analytics began in 2002, every national champ but 1 has been top 25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. This year that’s these 8 teams:



Arizona

Auburn

Connecticut

Creighton

Houston

Marquette

North Carolina

Purdue — BiggerTen (@BiggerTen) March 17, 2024

That team is the Houston Cougars. While the defense is legit, the offense somehow ranks in the top 20 despite averaging just 73.0 points per game and shooting a paltry 43.4 percent from the floor. Both bottom five ranks in the Big 12. However, the defense is just that good. Before more Houston talk, we’ll provide a blurb for the Cougars under their respective bullet point.

1. Houston Cougars (30-4, 15-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Big 12 Tournament Result: L vs. ISU in Championship

NET: 1; KenPom: 2

NCAA Tournament Seed: 1

Next: Friday vs. #16 Longwood

The Cougars’ defense stymied both the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders before giving up 69 points to Iowa State. Although 69 isn’t a ton of points, the Cougars only mustered 41 points. In the championship affair, Houston shot 26.8 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from downtown. It didn’t help that Big 12 Player of the Year, Jamal Shead shot 3-of-17. While the Cyclones put the Cougars’ weakness on notice, it’s important to note just how dominant Houston’s defense has been. Only four schools this decade have allowed less than the 57.0 points per game the Cougars are allowing this season.

TIER 2: The Contenders

These next two squads don’t qualify for the aforementioned KenPom precedent, yet they’re well-regarded in at least one of the categories. The Baylor Bears rank 6th in KenPom offensive efficiency, but 64th in defense. On the other hand, the Cyclones come in at first in defensive efficiency, but 55th when it comes to offense. Both these teams excel on one side of the floor, but fail to stand out on the other.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 13-5)

Previous Rank: 2

Big 12 Tournament Result: W vs. Houston in Championship

NET: 6; KenPom: 5

NCAA Tournament Seed: 2

Next: Thursday vs. #15 South Dakota State

Similar to Houston, Iowa State relies on its incredible defense. The Cyclones allow the fourth-fewest points and hold its opponents to the 13th-lowest field goal percentage in all of college basketball. Also, similar to the Cougars, the Cyclones are susceptible to poor offensive showings. In Iowa State’s most recent loss against the Kansas State Wildcats, they scored only 58 points. Arguably, the Cyclones should be atop these power rankings after breezing through the Big 12 Tournament and defeating Houston. But, time will tell with these Cyclones. They’re extremely well-rounded and a sleeper championship pick. But the offense must show up in March.

3. Baylor Bears (23-10, 11-7)

Previous Rank: 3

Big 12 Tournament Result: L vs. ISU in Semifinals

NET: 15; KenPom: 14

NCAA Tournament Seed: 3

Next: Friday vs. #14 Colgate

The Baylor Bears have lost two of their last three, but both games were to ranked opponents. After defeating Kansas, and then Texas to begin March, the Bears ended the regular season with a loss to the Red Raiders. As what happened to most teams this season, the Bears were defeated by the Cyclones and held to a sub-40 percent field goal percentage. The usual vaunted Bears’ offense scored 62 points in the semifinals and drained just 5-of-24 triples. Baylor star freshman, Ja’Kobe Walter, turned in a subpar performance. He went just 1-of-8 from the floor. Walter must get back on track in the tournament. In every instance but one, the Bears have lost when Walker has shot below 50 percent from the field.

TIER 3: The Wildcards

The rest of the squads are wildcards. Any team here can make a deep run. The Horned Frogs come in at the lowest seed, ninth, but have defeated Houston and Baylor. Kansas is the biggest name, but they’ve suffered through injuries to their star players. The likeliest squad is the BYU Cougars. This team shoots it better than just about every team in the country. If they’re hot, watch out. As for Texas Tech and Texas, both teams have surprised, in different ways. The Longhorns were projected as a high seed to begin the year while the Red Raiders scratched and clawed to earn their respective spot.

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 11-7)

Previous Rank: 4

Big 12 Tournament Result: L vs. Houston in Semifinals

NET: 27; KenPom: 24

NCAA Tournament Seed: 6

Next: Thursday vs. #11 NC State

Rather than discussing the Red Raiders’ past few games, we’ll focus on the upcoming opponents. The NC State Wolfpack are red-hot. Coming off an ACC Tournament victory over the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, Texas Tech drew a tough opponent. However, NC State doesn’t truly stand out in any one area. Sure, both of the D.J.s, Burns and Horne, are individual standouts, but the rest of the squad is average. The Red Raiders are actually a bit similar, except they do excel in several areas, especially on offense. After playing a methodical pace the past few seasons, head coach Grant McCasland has turned the Red Raiders into an efficient offensive squad. Sans the Big 12 Tournament game against Houston, Texas Tech had scored 75 or more points in every game in March.

5. BYU Cougars (23-10, 10-8)

Previous Rank: 5

Big 12 Tournament Result: L vs. TTU in Semifinals

NET: 12; KenPom: 16

NCAA Tournament Seed: 6

Next: Thursday vs. #11 Duquesne

A popular pick due to their well-rounded and 3-point gunning approach, the BYU Cougars were given a sixth seed despite both KenPom’s and the NET’s admiration for the Cougars all season long. Although BYU finished with a better record, higher in the polls, and a deeper run in the conference tournament than Kansas, the Cougars were ranked three seeds lower. However, the oddsmakers have taken notice as BYU is favored by two more points than the Jayhawks. As referenced at the beginning, what makes the Cougars so fun is their penchant for threes. But, launching so many triples is also a curse. In BYU’s most recent game, they shot just 7-of-35 from three and lost by 14.

6. Kansas Jayhawks (22-10, 10-8)

Previous Rank: 6

Big 12 Tournament Result: L vs. Cincy in Quarterfinals

NET: 19; KenPom: 22

NCAA Tournament Seed: 4

Next: Thursday vs. #13 Samford

Perhaps overanked, the Jayhawks were fortunate enough to receive a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament. If not for a slew of injuries to their best players, Kansas may have performed better in the conference tournament. However, the Jayhawks appeared to accept their fate, losing to the Cincinnati Bearcats by 20 points in the second round. Without Hunter Dickson and Kevin McCullar, the Jayhawks are responsible for finding half their scoring average elsewhere. The two stars combine for 36.3 of Kansas’ 75.3 points per game. As Thursday’s affair against Samford looms, the pending health of Dickinson and McCullar will dictate which Jayhawks team we see. Kansas is strong at the top but lacks any sort of depth.

7. TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9)

Previous Rank: 8

Big 12 Tournament Result: L vs. Houston in Quarterfinals

NET: 42; KenPom: 33

NCAA Tournament Seed: 9

Next: Friday vs. #8 Utah State

In the Horned Frogs’ likely final game against a Big 12 foe, they looked hapless on the offensive end. The usual ho-hum Frogs scored only 45 points against the Cougars. TCU shot a frightening 23.3 percent from the field and 10.0 percent from beyond the arc. Despite the loss, the Frogs displayed some of the defensive prowess they’ve shown in years past. TCU allowed just 60 points and forced Houston to shoot below 40 percent from the floor. Looking at the Horned Frogs’ first-round opponent, the Utah State Aggies, both squads scored and allowed nearly the same points per game this season. Despite both teams scoring plenty of points, neither team prefers to launch it from deep.

8. Texas Longhorns (20-12, 9-9)