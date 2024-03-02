Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Defense reigns supreme

The college basketball season wears on. While other conference champions are set-in-stone, the Big 12 is a different beast. There’s less than two weeks until the commencement of the conference tournament. On March 16, a Big 12 Champion will be crowned. Until then, it’s fair to say numerous teams have a shot at the title of conference champion.

TIER 1: Big 12 Title Favorites

The four best teams continue to play well. What’s going so well for each of these four schools you might ask? Defense. Each of these squads ranks within in the top eight schools in team defense. The eighth squad is Baylor, but it appears the Bears are turning a corner on the less glamorous end. Baylor allowed TCU, who has the second-best offense, to score a season-low 54 points. Other than the Bears, each of the three other squads excel in the defense department.

1. Houston Cougars (25-3, 12-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: W at Baylor; W vs. Cincy

NET: 1; KenPom: 1

Next: March 2 at OU; March 6 at UCF

The Houston Cougars are, bar none, the best defensive squad in the land. This season, Houston allows the fewest points per game and allows the worst opponent field goal percentage of any team in the nation. This past week, the Cougars held the Bears to 76 points in an overtime game and stifled the Bearcats, allowing only 59 points. The offense isn’t the most efficient, but that’s indifferent due to the incredible defense. For what it’s worth, L.J. Cryer had a pair of great games, scoring 15 against Baylor, and then 22 against Cincinnati.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (22-6, 11-4)

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: W vs. WVU; W vs. OU

NET: 8; KenPom: 10

Next: March 2 at UCF; March 6 vs. BYU

Not the best defensive squad in the Big 12, but they sure are close. The Iowa State Cyclones allowed an average of 54.5 points in their last two affairs. Iowa State put on a defensive clinic against the Oklahoma Sooners. In last Wednesday’s affair, the Cyclones only managed to score 58 points and shot 33.3 percent from the floor. However, they gave up just 45 points and forced the Sooners to shoot 32.6 percent from the floor and 17.6 percent from beyond the arc.

3. Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6)

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: W vs. UT; L vs. BYU

NET: 17; KenPom: 16

Next: March 2 at Baylor; March 5 vs. KSU

It was an odd week in Lawrence. After destroying the Texas Longhorns by nearly 20 points, the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the BYU Cougars at the Phog. The Jayhawks were dominant all night long in their battle with the Longhorns, leading by as much as 24. They only shot eight 3-pointers but put 86 points on the scoreboard. Fast forward to Tuesday and Kansas couldn’t find the bottom of the net. Against a subpar BYU defense, the Jayhawks shot 39.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from downtown. To make matters worse, Kansas missed 12 free throws, going 19-of-31 from the charity stripe.

4. Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6)

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: L vs. Houston; W at TCU

NET: 14; KenPom: 14

Next: March 2 vs. KU; March 4 vs. UT

The Baylor Bears came back from a tough loss with a resounding victory in Fort Worth over the Horned Frogs. After going toe to toe with the Cougars this past weekend, the Bears put on a defensive display, using a 3-2 zone to dismantle TCU’s high-powered attack. Baylor’s freshman phenom, Ja’Kobe Walter, has come into his own as of late. Walter performing well is crucial to the Bears’ success. He doesn’t always shoot a sky-high percentage (not even average), but he does tend to pour in the points.

TIER 2: The Contenders

Tier two is objectively the most difficult to rank. After the first four teams, these five are all very similar record-wise and ranked within proximity in the NET and KenPom (besides BYU, they’re beloved for whatever reason). The Horned Frogs and Longhorns have some of the best talent but have failed to demonstrate consistency. Furthermore, the Red Raiders and Sooners are extremely scrappy and lethal on offense. The new best squad in this tier is also inconsistent but is also coming off a win against the third-ranked team in these rankings.

5. BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7)

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: L at KSU; W at KU

NET: 10; KenPom: 15

Next: March 2 vs. TCU; March 6 at ISU

The BYU Cougars split their games in Kansas this past week. Oddly enough, they lost to the Wildcats and then defeated the Jayhawks. It’s no easy feat to defeat Kansas in Lawrence. The Jayhawks had won 19 straight games at home before losing to BYU on Tuesday night. BYU continued to look lethal behind the 3-point line against the Jayhawks. More than half of the Cougars’ points came from beyond the arc. BYU connected on 13-of-34 triples on the night, just a tad more than their conference-high 10.2 treys per game.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-9, 8-7)

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: L at UCF; L vs. UT

NET: 42; KenPom: 36

Next: March 2 at WVU; March 5 at OK State

Tough week to be a Texas Tech fan. Neither game was particularly close for the Red Raiders. Against UCF, Texas Tech played a close first half before faltering down the stretch. Then, their game against Texas turned into absolute mayhem. The Texas Tech fans were assessed an administrative technical foul after tossing trash and debris on the floor during an official review. Tough sledding for a squad with hopes of making a deep run in March. Luckily for the Red Raiders, their last three contests are just about as easy as they come besides a date with the Bears in Lubbock.

7. TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-7)

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: W vs. Cincy; L vs. Baylor

NET: 38; KenPom: 30

Next: March 2 at BYU; March 6 vs. WVU

After dominating the Bearcats through and through, the Horned Frogs looked hapless against the Bears. In last Saturday’s game, TCU shot 44.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from downtown to score 75 points. Two nights later, Baylor’s zone defense stymied the Horned Frogs. TCU scored a season-low in points and was held to abysmal shooting numbers. The Horned Frogs knocked down only a third of their field goal attempts and made just 5-of-19 triples.

8. Texas Longhorns (18-10, 7-8)

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: L at KU; W at TTU

NET: 33; KenPom: 26

Next: March 2 vs. OK State; March 4 at Baylor

Part of the mayhem in Lubbock, the Texas Longhorns looked the part of a tournament team in their affair with the Red Raiders. Three days prior, the Longhorns appeared to be the outright underdog. The Longhorns allowed the Jayhawks to get to whatever spot they wanted, allowing 86 points in the process. Texas played much better away from home, terrorizing the Red Raiders’ usually good offense.

9. Oklahoma Sooners (19-9, 7-8)

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: W at OK State; L at ISU

NET: 41; KenPom: 39

Next: March 2 vs. Houston; March 5 vs. Cincy

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Javian McCollum has seemingly kept the Oklahoma Sooners’ tournament hopes alive and well. Despite the rivalry between the two Oklahoma schools, a loss at the hands of the Cowboys would have been detrimental. It likely wouldn’t have completed the dashed the Sooners’ chances, but their March schedule isn’t a pushover. Already with a losing conference record, it’d be surprising to see Oklahoma enter the conference tournament with a winning record.

TIER 3: On the Bubble

Only one team remains in tier three. The Wildcats are now all alone. Kansas State is currently one of four schools in the “next four out” category of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology.

10. Kansas State Wildcats (17-11, 7-8)

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: W vs. BYU; W at WVU

NET: 75; KenPom: 71

Next: March 2 at Cincy; March 5 at KU

These Kansas State Wildcats have some fight, there’s no question about it. Head coach Jerome Tang has done quite the job since arriving in Manhattan. And it appears the Wildcats are full steam ahead come tournament time. The Wildcats offense was particularly lethal this past week. In both affairs, Kansas State scored more than 84 points. Averaging less than 70 points on the year, the offense appeared to turn a corner this past week. Whether it be interior scoring, 3-point shooting, or reserve scoring, the Wildcats did it all.

TIER 4: The Bottom Dwellers

Three of these squads have displayed some fight as of late. While it’s likely too little too late to earn an NCAA Tournament birth, the UCF Knights are seemingly doing everything they can to scratch and claw into March Madness. Other than the Knights, the Bearcats are highly regarded in both the NET and KenPom rankings but have tanked in recent games. Finally, the bottom two squads have been as such for the majority of the season.

11. UCF Knights (15-12, 6-9)

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: W vs. TTU; W at OK State

NET: 66; KenPom: 65

Next: March 2 vs. ISU; March 6 vs. Houston

As mentioned above, the UCF Knights are rolling. UCF defeated the Red Raiders handily before also knocking off the Cowboys in Stillwater. The offense has been clicking and the depth of the squad has been fruitful. Unfortunately for the Knights, the next three games are incredibly tough. UCF faces two top 10 teams, then travel to Fort Worth to play TCU on the road.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats (16-12, 5-10)

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: L at TCU; L at Houston

NET: 45; KenPom: 44

Next: March 2 vs. KSU; March 5 at OU

The Knights are rolling, and the Cincinnati Bearcats are stuck. Cincinnati has now dropped three consecutive games and five of their last six. Opposite the Knights once again, Cincinnati is gifted a rather easy finish to the regular season. The Bearcats take on three squads, all of whom are ranked ninth or worse in these power rankings.

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-16, 4-11)

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: L vs. OU; L vs. UCF

NET: 112; KenPom: 102

Next: March 2 at UT; March 5 vs. TTU

Moving away from the bottom of the conference was short-lived. After making it to the 12th spot, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are back to 13. However, both of the Cowboys’ losses were hard-fought. Oklahoma State lost to a miraculous buzzer-beater and then led by as much as 12 before falling to the Knights. Despite the pair of losses, freshman forward Eric Dailey Jr. has come on strong. In two games off the pine, he averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 75.0 percent from the floor and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers (9-19, 4-11)