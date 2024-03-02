Non-Rev Roundup: Track and Field competes at Big 12 Championships

Beach Volleyball

Number six-ranked TCU Beach Volleyball kicked off its spring season at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston this past weekend. The Frogs swept their games, going 4-0 in the tournament including wins against two top fifteen ranked teams. First was a game against the number fifteen ranked team in the nation, the Washington Huskies where the Frogs won 4-1. Ana Vergara and Emma Glagau put the Frogs up 1-0 with a three-set, 22-20, 18-21, 15-12 win. Keagan Polk and Morgan Williams battled back after losing the first set to put the Frogs up 2-0 with a score of 20-22, 21-12, 15-12. Hailey Hamlett and Anhelina Khmil clinched the win for the Frogs with a straight sets, 21-15, 21-19, win over the top pair from Washington. Sutton MacTavish and Tara Patton won a bonus point for the Frogs straight sets, 24-22, 21-19 over the third pair from the Huskies.

The Frogs swept their next opponent, Central Arkansas, 5-0 in dominant fashion where TCU did not lose a single set. Polk and Williams were the first to score a point for the Frogs with a comfortable 21-13, 21-15 win. Glagu and Josie Sek extended the TCU lead with a 21-17, 21-11 win over the fourth pair from Central Arkansas. Hamlett and Khmil yet again clinched the meet with a blowout, 21-6, 21-4 win over the top pair from UCA. The pairs of Alex Parkhurst/Anete Namike and Luana Araco/Kaitlyn Bradley picked up bonus points for the Frogs, both in straight sets.

The first opponent for TCU on the second day of competition was number six-ranked LSU. The Frogs were able to pick up their first top-ten win of the season, getting out to a 3-0 lead, clinching the match, before LSU won the two remaining matches. Vergara and Glagau were the first to win a point thanks to a straight sets 21-18, 21-19 win over their Tiger opponents. Polk and Williams put the Frogs a point from clinching after a three-set battle where they won after dropping the first set with a final score of 16-21, 21-18, 15-12. Hamlett and Khmil won their third matchup of the weekend to clinch the win with a final score of 21-15, 21-18.

TCU closed out a dominant weekend with a 5-0 sweep of Houston Christian. Vergara and Williams were paired up for this game and put the first point on the board for the Frogs with a score of 21-17, 21-11. Sek and Hallie Corinne Frist extended the lead to 2-0 with a three-set win by a score of 20-22, 22-20, 15-8. Hamlett and Khmil clinched for the fourth time in the tournament and completed an undefeated weekend with a straight sets 21-11, 21-16 win. Namike/Patton and Parkhurst/MacTavish both won their matchups to complete the sweep after the win was clinched.

The Frogs travel to California this weekend for the Battle of the Bay tournament where they will face off against number two-ranked Stanford, Oregon, Saint Mary’s, and UC Davis.

Equestrian

Number one-ranked TCU Equestrian had their final two Big 12 matches of the year this past week with senior day against number seven-ranked Oklahoma State and a trip to Waco to face the Baylor Bears. The Frogs went 2-0, staying undefeated and improving their record to 11-0 on the year. First was a top-ten showdown with OSU at Bear Creek Farms for Senior Day. The Frogs took a comfortable 14-6 victory over their in-conference rivals and earned three of four MOP awards in the process. TCU started off strong with a 4-1 win in fences where Ashleigh Scully had an 89-point ride that won her MOP honors for the event. Sydney Berube, Jordyn Scelsa, and Ella Bostwick all picked up points for the Frogs in the event as well with rides of 88 points, 87 points, and 78 points respectively. Oklahoma State battled back with a 3-2 win in reining to cut the lead to 6-4. Giorgia Medows and Jessica McAllister picked up points for the Frogs in reining with rides of 71.50 and 69.50 points respectively. The Frogs took a commanding 10-5 lead after a 4-1 win in flat thanks in part to Lilly Goldstein whose 93-point ride won MOP awards for the event. Scully, Berube, and Bostwick were the three other winners in flat for TCU with rides that scored 91 points, 89 points, and 89 points respectively. TCU closed out strong with a 4-1 win in horsemanship where Mattie Dukes won MOP with a ride of 77 points to tie for the lead in the event. Shea Graham, Medows, and Payton Boutelle picked up the other three points for the Frogs with rides of 77 points to tie Dukes, 76 points, and 73.50 points respectively.

The Frogs won three of four MOP awards on their way to a victory in Waco as well by a final score of 12-7. The first event, fences, would end in a 2-2 tie with Scelsa tying her Baylor counterpart at 79 points each. Bostwick won MOP in the event with an outstanding 89-point ride to lead all riders in the event. Scully picked up the second win in the event for TCU with a solid 87-point ride to earn a point for the Frogs. TCU took the lead with a commanding 4-1 win in reining where Medows won MOP thanks to a 71.5 ride that tied for the top score in the event. Kaylene Cunningham was tied at 71.5 with Medows, earning her a win against her Baylor opponent. McAllister and Dukes both won their matchups in the event with rides of 69 points and 67.50 points respectively. Baylor cut into the lead with a 3-2 win in flat despite good performances from Bostwick and Berube who had rides of 87 and 84 points respectively. The Frogs extended their lead and clinched the win in horsemanship where they outscored the Bears 4-1. Medows won her second MOP award of the day with a 75.5-point ride to lead all riders in the event. Dukes, McAllister, and Graham all had strong rides in horsemanship, all earning points for TCU with rides of 74.5 points, 73 points, and 73 points respectively.

The Frogs will wrap up their regular season with a trip to Dallas to face off against the SMU Mustangs on March 8th.

Track and Field

TCU Track and Field traveled to Lubbock, Texas this past weekend for the Big 12 Indoor Championships. Both the men’s and women’s teams had solid weekends with the men finishing in tenth place and the women finishing in seventh, their best finish in the Big 12 in program history. The women’s distance medley relay (DMR) team, London Culbreath, Kelaiah Daniyan, Sasha Crawford and Mckenzie Bailey, was the first to secure a top ten finish for the Frogs with a very good time of 11:37.59, landing them in seventh place. The men’s DMR team, Johnson Lagat, Dominic Byles, Giovouni Henry and Graydon Morris, finished in the top ten of their race as well with a strong time of 9:50.22. Emma Seetoo earned a seventh place finish of her own in the long jump with a solid leap of 6.16 meters. The Frogs had a top ten finisher on the men’s side of the long jump in Jaren Holmes who landed in eighth place thanks to a leap of 7.47 meters.

Iyana Gray won a Big 12 Championship on the second day of competition with an incredible time of 22.71 in the 200-meter. Tabitha Kalunde Ngao had a great performance in the 1000-meter, finishing in second place with a time of 2:47.74. David Seete earned a third place finish in the 600-yard with a solid time of 1:08.07. Ryan Martin took third for the Frogs in the 1000-meter behind a time of 2:23.00. Lloyd Frilot was yet another third place finisher for the Frogs in the 800-meter with a time of 1:49.14. Jasmin Muhammad-Graham had a strong performance in the women’s 600-yard with a time of 1:20.98, landing her in fourth place. Joel McFarlane finished fifth in the pentathlon for TCU with a score of 5,311. Kashie Crockett took sixth place in the 200-meter with a great time of 200-meter.

THE BIG 12 200m CHAMP



Iyana Gray shatters her school record and runs a 22.71 (!!!) to win her first Big 12 title!#GoFrogs | #Big12TF pic.twitter.com/ROZl26R1AQ — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) February 24, 2024

The Frogs will next travel to Boston for the NCAA Indoor Championship next weekend on March 8th and 9th.

Women’s Tennis

TCU Women’s Tennis split a pair of matches this past week, picking up a win at home against UT Arlington before losing a tough one on the road to LSU. First, the Frogs comfortably won against UTA by a final score of 6-1. TCU jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a win in doubles thanks to wins from Yu Chin-Tsai/Chiho Mushika by a score of 7-6 (6-0) and Jade Otway/Isabel Pascual by a score of 6-4. Destinee Martins was the first singles winner for TCU as she easily handled her Mavericks counterpart 6-0, 6-1. Mushika put the Frogs a point away from clinching the meet with a 6-3, 6-2 win. Tsai clinched the win on court three with a strong 6-0, 6-4 win. Pascual and Otway picked up wins in exhibition matches after the meet had been clinched by scores of 6-2, 6-4, and 6-4, 6-4 respectively.

Next was a trip to Baton Rouge for a meet with the Tigers where the Frogs lost a close one by a score of 4-2. The Frogs would have to battle back after losing the doubles point to LSU. Mushika quickly tied the score at 1-1 with a win over the number six singles player from LSU by a score of 6-4, 7-5. The Tigers would win two straight single points to get within a point of clinching the meet before Destinee Martins scored for the Frogs with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over the number four singles player from LSU. The Tigers would clinch the win after a closely contested win over Raquel Caballero where both sets went to tiebreakers.

The Frogs will start conference play in their next meet when they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia for a game against the Mountaineers this weekend.