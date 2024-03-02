The Horned Frogs seek a road upset on Saturday for their first meeting versus BYU

TCU (19-9) will face the 20-8 BYU Cougars on Saturday at the Marriott Center, marking the first time BYU will host the Frogs since 2011, and their first meeting in the Big 12 Conference.

The Frogs are currently 5-4 on the road this season and are coming off a tough loss to the No. 15 Baylor Bears, falling 62-54. TCU struggled against Baylor’s zone defense, resulting in their lowest-scoring game of the season.

TCU trailed by two at halftime, but Baylor’s 9-0 run in the second half sealed the game. Head coach Jamie Dixon attributed their loss to poor decision-making, missed open shots and excessive ball penetration.

Emanuel Miller leads the Frogs and is tied sixth in the conference with 15.0 points per game. TCU leads the nation with 19.1 fastbreak points per game and tops the Big 12 in the shortest offensive possession length at 15.8 seconds.

BYU enters this matchup fresh off an impressive win over No. 7 Kansas, ending the Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak. Trailing by one with just over four minutes remaining, BYU rallied with crucial plays from Jaxson Robinson and Dallin Hall to secure the victory.

The Cougars boast the league’s highest-scoring offense at 82.6 points per game, ranking 20th in the NCAA, with Robinson leading the team with 14.1 points per game.

BYU leads the all-time series 19-3, with TCU dropping the last 16 meetings. Their most recent encounter was on March 10, 2011, in the Mountain West Conference quarterfinals, where the Cougars claimed a 64-58 victory.

These two teams will square off tonight in Provo, Utah. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.