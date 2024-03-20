Baseball: TCU scores midweek win over UT-Arlington

Despite conceding a Big 12 Conference sweep against Oklahoma over the weekend, TCU baseball bounced back during its midweek matchup on Tuesday evening, defeating UT-Arlington 7-3 to snap a three-game losing streak. The Horned Frogs (16-5, 1-5 Big 12) will travel to Stillwater for a Big 12 series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend.

Kurtis Byrne gave TCU a 1-0 lead with a solo blast in the bottom of the first inning. The Horned Frogs added two runs in the bottom of the second inning, where freshman Ryder Robinson belted a two-run shot over the outfield fence. A sacrifice fly from Peyton Chatagnier enabled the Horned Frogs to take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

UT-Arlington brought TCU within one run in the top of the sixth inning, where the team tallied three runs on a bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI single. The Horned Frogs fired right back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring after a bases-loaded walk to freshman Chase Brunson and a two-RBI single from infielder Brody Green.

Zachary Cawyer comes on with two on and two out and gets a big strikeout to end the inning.#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/U9KDHZ3Rrd — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) March 20, 2024

TCU pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters in the win. Right-hander Mason Bixby threw the first two innings and touched 99 MPH on his fastball. Left-hander Zack Morris and right-hander Storm Hierholzer combined for five strikeouts in two innings of shutout relief, while right-hander Caedmon Parker and left-hander Chase Hoover teamed up for seven strikeouts in two and two-thirds of shutout relief later in the game.