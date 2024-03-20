Football: Seventeen TCU athletes selected to participate in 2024 Big 12 Pro Day

The Big 12 Conference will host its first-ever Big 12 Pro Day for its member schools from March 27-31 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. A total of 137 football players, including 17 from TCU, have been selected to participate in the inaugural event, which will showcase some of the conference’s top talents in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft later this spring.

2024 Big 12 Pro Day presented by @Join_AFReserve



Official Attendees from @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/LGAdhIgvDd — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 20, 2024

The tweet above shows the full list of Horned Frogs who will be in attendance. On March 28, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will work out from 7:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Running backs will take the field from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by defensive backs from 2:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

On March 30, specialists will work out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by offensive linemen from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Defensive Linemen will be on the field from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. before linebackers conclude the weekend from 2:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Player workouts will be open to the public on March 28 and March 30 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Parking will be available in any of the public lots surrounding The Star.