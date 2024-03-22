Keys to the Game: TCU Men’s Basketball vs. Utah State Aggies

The NCAA Tournament is here! The field is set, the First Four play-in games have begun and the the real madness begins Thursday morning with the best weekend of the sporting calendar. The TCU Horned Frogs have earned a spot in the Big Dance for a program record third consecutive season, receiving the 9-seed in the Midwest Region. TCU is matched up with Mountain West regular season champions, 8-seed Utah State Aggies in the First Round on Friday night at 8:55 PM in Indianapolis, broadcast on TBS. The Aggies have made four of the last five Tournaments, but have not won a game there since 2001. New coach Danny Sprinkle earned Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year in his first season season in Logan after four years at Montana State where he brought the Bobcats to the Tournament the last two seasons, falling in the First Round each time. Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs have advanced beyond the First Round each of the last two seasons; what will it take for TCU to overcome the Aggies on Friday night? Let’s take a look at what we know about Utah State and what the Frogs will need to do to get past the Aggies:

Watch the Whistle

Utah State is one of the best teams in the nation at earning trips to the free throw line while the Horned Frogs rank outside the top 250 nationally in sending opponents to the charity stripe. The Aggies shoot under 72% on those FT attempts, but getting key Frogs in foul trouble while slowing the pace will be key in USU’s efforts Friday night. Between experienced driving guards and the physical presence of forward Great Osobor, USU will make every effort to attack TCU defenders. If officials are quick on the trigger with foul calls, putting the Aggies in an early bonus and forcing early TCU substitutions, it could force some big troubles late in the game.

Own the Paint

Both teams are going to look to drive and score from close range as each defense allows over 50% shooting on 2-point attempts. Utah State ranks Top 10 nationally on 2-point field goals, shooting over 57%, getting a big boost with a very high 10% of all FG attempts coming via dunk. Can a healthy Ernest Udeh Jr. and the help defense from the wing defenders do enough to prevent these dunk opportunities and contain the Aggies’ inside scoring? On the offensive end, this represents TCU’s best opportunity in the game as USU ranks outside the top-300 in 2FG defense while sporting a truly elite 3FG defense, ranking top 5 overall nationally. Perhaps Trevian Tennyson and the Frogs can get hot from long range and overcome that elite statistical profile, but we’ve seen TCU enter a black hole from distance, including a 2-20 performance in the Big 12 Tournament loss to Houston. So it would seem TCU’s best path to points is to attack the paint and get to the rim.

Who wins when TCU misses?

Unfortunately, we cannot expect the Horned Frogs to make 100% of its shot attempts, so the battle on the boards will play a key role in the outcome. While that’s an obvious key to every basketball game, it’s even more amplified for TCU in this match up. The Frogs rank 20th overall in offensive rebounding percentage per BartTorvik.com, efficiently converting those rebounds into second-chance points at the 5th-best rate nationally per Haslametrics.com. However, the Aggies are top-40 nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, with the right personnel to keep TCU off the glass. If the Frogs fall into a trap of shooting and missing from long range, while also unable to secure those offensive putbacks, it could become tough sledding.

Stop the Stars

Utah State deploys a very top-heavy lineup, dominated by its two First Team All Conference stars, forward Great Osobor and guard Darius Brown II, both of whom moved with Sprinkle from Montana State. Osobor averages 18 points and nine rebounds a game while Brown fills up the box score with 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. It is well documented that TCU has struggled with dynamic scoring big men, but Osobor is more a big body power forward than a true 5 center. Listed at 6-feet 8-inches, the Horned Frogs have three bigs listed taller (Ernest Udeh Jr, Essam Mostafa, and Xavier Cork), with another two matching Osobor’s height (JaKobe Coles and Micah Peavy). TCU will be able to deploy varied looks defensively to double in support or rotate as necessary without falling into terrible poor matchups. With Avery Anderson III likely to be deployed as a pesky stopper on Brown there may be opportunities for USU’s other skilled guards Ian Martinez and Mason Falslev to be left alone. Those guys are more than capable of becoming March heroes, but the Frogs’ top priority will be neutralizing Osobor & Brown.