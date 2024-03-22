UPDATE: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, March 22

The madness began early and ran through the late night slate of the opening day of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. There were five seed-line upsets, including a pair of stunners to blue-clad squads with feline mascots. The BYU Cougars ability to shoot itself out of any deep hole fell flat as A-10 Champions Duquesne Dukes survived the comeback bid in the morning window. The BYU loss was the most devastating to our field, eliminating eleven entrants (including yours truly) as the day had barely started.

The big stunner of the day was John Calipari’s 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats and all the five-star NBA Lottery pick talent getting outclassed by Horizon League Champion 14-seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies. A combination of an unsolvable zone defense and an unstoppable 3-point shooter had the Cats scrambling. Oakland’s Jack Gohlke made ten shots from beyond the arc to dash the Kentucky dreams and knock out another nine of our pool entrants.

In total, the Tournament’s opening day eliminated 28 entrants, with those trusting Drake, McNeese State, Mississippi State, Nevada, South Carolina, and Texas Tech. If you were able to survive Thursday, it’s time to make your Round 2 pick for Saturday March 23. You can review all of the entries and be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2024 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool.

In total, the Tournament's opening day eliminated 28 entrants, with those trusting Drake, McNeese State, Mississippi State, Nevada, South Carolina, and Texas Tech. If you were able to survive Thursday, it's time to make your Round 2 pick for Saturday March 23.

If you need to go back and review the rules, you can see the introduction post. Also, reminder that the winner will receive a free T-Shirt from Charlie Hustle. Good luck!