Women’s Basketball: TCU takes WBIT opener over North Texas

TCU women’s basketball tipped off the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) with a home matchup against North Texas on Thursday evening. Five Horned Frogs finished in double figures as the No. 3 seed TCU defeated North Texas 67-58 in the opening round of the tournament. Sedona Prince led the Horned Frogs with 17 points and six rebounds, while Madison Conner followed with 16 points and five assists. TCU will face No. 2 seed Mississippi State in the second-round game, which will be in Starkville.

The seventh team in Big 12 history to hit 300 threes in a season‼️



And it's only fitting that @madiconner2 did the honors#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/WGQKKFsAgU — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 22, 2024

Agnes Emma-Nnopu totaled 13 points and seven rebounds for the Horned Frogs (21-11, 6-12 Big 12), who dominated the second and third quarters on Thursday evening, outscoring the Mean Green 43-25 over that frame. Una Jovanovic played a team-high 40 minutes in the win, scoring 11 points with four rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting. Aaliyah Roberson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting for the Horned Frogs, who shot 53.3 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from the 3-point line in the victory.

The Mean Green battled back in the fourth quarter, where they outscored TCU 17-11. North Texas owned multiple statistical categories on Thursday, outscoring the Horned Frogs 40-24 in the paint and 23-12 off turnovers. The Mean Green also collected 15 points from its bench, whereas TCU played only six women and didn’t record a single bench point. The Horned Frogs did make history in the game, however, becoming only the seventh team in the history of the Big 12 Conference to convert 300 3-point baskets in a single season.