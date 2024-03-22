Men’s Basketball: TCU set for First Round matchup against Utah State

No. 9 seed TCU will make its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, facing No. 8 seed Utah State for the first time in program history in Indianapolis on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

TCU holds a 7-10 all-time record in the NCAA tournament and is 2-3 under head coach Jamie Dixon. The Frogs experienced some turbulence down the stretch of the regular season. Despite facing tough competition within the conference, they secured victories against Cincinnati and West Virginia but suffered defeats against Texas Tech, Baylor and UCF.

In their conference tournament, TCU secured a victory over Oklahoma but suffered a defeat against Houston last Thursday, with a final score of 60-45. However, Emanuel Miller seemed hopeful after the loss, stating that TCU would come back even stronger in the NCAA tournament.

Turning to Utah State, the team showcased an impressive five-game winning streak, defeating opponents such as San Diego State, Fresno State, Air Force, San Jose State and New Mexico. While the Aggies were victorious against Fresno State in their conference tournament, they fell short in their second encounter with San Diego State, losing 86-70.

Utah State is led by Mountain West Player of the Year, Great Osobor, who is averaging 18 points per game, ranking second in the conference, along with 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. The Frogs, on the other hand, are led by Emanuel Miller, averaging 15.9 points per game and boasting a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game.

These two teams are set to clash tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off scheduled for 8:55 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on TBS.

A victory over Utah State would propel the Frogs to the next round, where they will face the winner between No. 1 Purdue and No. 16 Grambling, with the second round set for Sunday.