Game Thread: TCU Men’s Basketball vs. Utah State in NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND: VS. 8-SEED UTAH STATE AGGIES
MARCH 22 | GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE (18,000) | INDIANAPOLIS, IND. | 8:55 PM
Broadcast: TBS
Online Streaming: NCAA.com / MM Live App
Play-By-Play: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy Reporter: Andy Katz
National Radio: Westwood One | 204 or 211 | 967
Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: Austin Croshere
Local Radio: AM 570 KLIF | Varsity, TuneIn
Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Rankings:
TCU
AP: NR
Coaches: NR
NET: 42
KenPom: 34
T-Rank: 34
Haslam: 30
Utah State
AP: 20
Coaches: 19
NET: 38
KenPom: 49
T-Rank: 55
Haslam: 66
Series History:
Series: Utah State leads 2-0
Neutral: Utah State leads 1-0
First Meeting: Utah State won 87-71 (12/27/60) in OKC
Last Meeting: Utah State won 84-59 (12/29/82) in Logan
Winning Streak: Utah State W2
Dixon vs. Utah State: First Meeting
Draftkings Sportsbook Odds:
Spread: TCU -4
Point Total: 149.5
