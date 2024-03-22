Game Thread: TCU Men’s Basketball vs. Utah State in NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND: VS. 8-SEED UTAH STATE AGGIES

MARCH 22 | GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE (18,000) | INDIANAPOLIS, IND. | 8:55 PM

Broadcast: TBS

Online Streaming: NCAA.com / MM Live App

Play-By-Play: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy Reporter: Andy Katz

National Radio: Westwood One | 204 or 211 | 967

Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: Austin Croshere

Local Radio: AM 570 KLIF | Varsity, TuneIn

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: Colin Boddicker

Rankings:

TCU

AP: NR

Coaches: NR

NET: 42

KenPom: 34

T-Rank: 34

Haslam: 30

Utah State

AP: 20

Coaches: 19

NET: 38

KenPom: 49

T-Rank: 55

Haslam: 66

Series History:

Series: Utah State leads 2-0

Neutral: Utah State leads 1-0

First Meeting: Utah State won 87-71 (12/27/60) in OKC

Last Meeting: Utah State won 84-59 (12/29/82) in Logan

Winning Streak: Utah State W2

Dixon vs. Utah State: First Meeting

Spread: TCU -4

Point Total: 149.5