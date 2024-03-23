UPDATE: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, March 23

It was a rough Friday night for Horned Frog fans, having to witness the embarrassing blowout First Round defeat at the hands of Utah State. But TCU wasn’t the only team to no-show the late night window day 2 of the tourney as 5-seeds Saint Mary’s & Wisconsin each suffered ugly upsets, losing to mid-major conference champions Grand Canyon and James Madison. The biggest surprise of the day came out of the disappointing SEC as Ivy League champion Yale Bulldogs eliminated 4-seed and darkhorse national champion contender Auburn Tigers in an absolutely wild finish.

CHAOS - Auburn misses both FTs and Yale blocks 2 shots to win pic.twitter.com/0cyxnWWtlc — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 22, 2024

In total, day two of the tourney eliminated another 19 entries from our pool, with a few falling due to losses by Nebraska, New Mexico, UAB, and FAU in addition to the above big upsets and the TCU flop. If you were able to survive Friday, it’s time to make your Round 2 pick for Sunday, March 24. You can review all of the entries and be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2024 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool.

Fill out the form below (or follow this link if your browser does not show the form below) with your picks for Sunday, ahead of the Colorado-Marquette tip off at 11:45 AM Central.

If you need to go back and review the rules, you can see the introduction post. Also, reminder that the winner will receive a free T-Shirt from Charlie Hustle. Good luck!