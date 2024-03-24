Football: Four-star wide receiver Ed Small commits to TCU

TCU football now has two wide receiver prospects in the 2025 recruiting class after securing a pledge from four-star pass catcher Ed Small in late February. Small committed to the Horned Frogs over multiple Power 5 programs including Arizona State, Baylor and Cal. The 6-foot, 205-pounder from Austin, Texas competes at Anderson High School and is currently rated as the No. 55 wide receiver recruit nationally and No. 59 recruit in Texas.

Small follows three-star wide receiver prospect Chance Ables as the second pass catcher to commit to the Horned Frogs in the Class of 2025. TCU’s 2025 class now stands at five recruits including four-star quarterback Ty Hawkins. Small has enjoyed outstanding 2023 and 2022 seasons at Anderson, catching 77 passes for 1,122 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior after totaling 50 receptions for 1,164 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore.