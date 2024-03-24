Football: Three-star defensive tackle Floyd Guidry III commits to TCU

TCU football continued to build its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday, securing a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Floyd Guidry III. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman from Spring, Texas plays for Spring High School and chose the Horned Frogs over Duke, Baylor, Houston, Kansas and California. Guidry III was named the Texas District 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore during the 2022 season.

100% Committed to TCU First and Foremost I will like to thank all the colleges that have given me opportunities, but I gotta go with my heart. Seeing the Culture and Development around TCU I believe that can help me reach the next level. #GoFrogs @single_antonio @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/srghZG6Gpk — Floyd ’’The Juggernaut‘‘ Guidry (@FloydGuidry99) March 23, 2024

Guidry III is currently the No. 65 defensive tackle prospect nationally as well as the No. 105 ranked prospect in the state of Texas. With Guidry III’s commitment, TCU now fields the No. 23 ranked recruiting class nationally for the 2025 season. The Horned Frogs currently have five commitments including two from four-star prospects, quarterback Ty Hawkins and wide receiver Ed Small. TCU also has pledges from three-star wide receiver Chance Ables and three-star athlete Chris Jimerson Jr.