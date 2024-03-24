Women’s Basketball: TCU falls to Mississippi State in second round of WBIT

TCU women’s basketball hit the road for its second-round matchup against No. 2 seed Mississippi State in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) on Sunday afternoon. The Horned Frogs battled back from an early deficit and held a brief lead late in the game, but the Bulldogs scored the final four points and ultimately handed No. 3 seed TCU a 68-61 loss. The Horned Frogs finished the 2023-24 season with a 21-12 overall record under head coach Mark Campbell, who took over the program from Raegan Pebley.

Don't look now, but the Frogs have their first lead of the afternoon



That's a 12-0 run ands Mississippi State needs time!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/Uy29vbpxjv — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 24, 2024

Madison Conner led the TCU offense with 17 points while adding four rebounds and three assists. Sedona Prince recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who trailed 36-28 at halftime before battling back to make it a one-point game after three quarters. Tara Manumaleuga stepped up with 10 points and three assists on 4-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench for the Horned Frogs, who went 12-for-29 from 3-point range (41.4 percent) but shot just 40.7 percent overall in the loss.

Introducing the fifth player in the history of the Big 12 to hit 100 threes in a season @madiconner2 #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/MqrUbq1wqO — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 24, 2024

The Bulldogs had the advantage inside, outscoring TCU 34-16 in the painted area and blocking four shots. Mississippi State also forced 18 turnovers by the Horned Frogs, who were outscored 19-12 in points off turnovers and 12-0 on the fast break in the loss. Despite the defeat, TCU will have nearly its entire roster eligible to return next season. That includes Conner as well as junior guard Una Jovanovic, who scored six points with two rebounds on Sunday. Senior forward Agnes Emma-Nnopu, who had nine points, four rebounds and three assists against the Bulldogs, could also return with COVID eligibility. Lastly, Prince could return for next season if she receives a medical hardship waiver from the 2022-23 year.