Men’s Basketball: Utah State eliminates TCU in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Horned Frogs departed Indianapolis on Friday night following their defeat in the first round of the NCAA tournament, as Utah State progressed to the second round. TCU suffered a devastating loss to Utah State, with a final score of 88-72.

Utah State’s Ian Martinez led the Aggies with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. Isaac Johnson came in clutch for the Aggies, with 12 of his 19 points coming in the second half, ensuring they would advance to a Sunday night matchup. Johnson finished the night with 19 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

It seemed like TCU had all the momentum to start the first half, but the Aggies chipped away at an eight-point deficit when Great Osobor made a layup to tie both teams 26-26 at the 6:35 mark. Two lead changes occurred before the Aggies took over, embarking on a run and heading into the locker room with a 43-37 lead.

TCU attempted to stay in the game and remain within reach of Utah State, but too many missed shots and fouls down the stretch hurt their chances. The Aggies pulled away for good with a little over 12 minutes left in the second half, leading 59-53. Martinez’s crucial 3-pointer extended the Aggies’ lead to 62-53.

TCU finished the night making 24 of 67 shots from the field, shooting 31.8 percent from beyond the arc, and only missing five of twenty-two free throws. TCU struggled against the Aggies’ pressure, with only two players finishing the night in double figures. JaKobe Coles led the Frogs with 19 points and four rebounds, while Emanuel Miller added 13 points and performed admirably on the glass with 11 rebounds.

Miller said postgame that when they cut the lead to two, it was their job to capitalize and make a run. He gave credit to the way Utah State responded.

“We cut the lead down to two, you want to that momentum, off that momentum,” said Miller. “But they responded and those responses were we need stops. Time and time again they responded and responded. Good credit to Utah.”

With the season ending, Miller said he will leave confidently, knowing the program is in good hands.

“What we are leaving behind is special,” said Miller. “The freshmen, the guys coming in , I know the program is going to be in good hands.”